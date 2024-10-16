Apple resolves App Store outage that prevented users from installing apps



Some of Apple's services went down across the U.S. this morning as Americans had trouble accessing certain features from the App Store. According to Downdetector , complaints received about the App Store soared from one at 10:22 am ET to 3,652 at 11:37 am ET. The outage was confirmed by Apple's System Status page which showed an outage for subscription purchases for 49 minutes ending at 11:51 am ET. Apple says that this outage and the others have now been resolved.









Outages that were resolved according to Apple's System Status page include:

Apple School Manager-three resolved issues.

Apple Business Essentials-three resolved issues.

Apple Business Manager-two resolved issues, one resolved performance.

AppleCare on Device-resolved outage.

Schoolwork-resolved issue.

Subscription Purchase-resolved outage.

Volume Purchase Program-resolved outage.

VisionOS-resolved outage.

Mac App Store-resolved outage.







Most of the complaints on DownDetector were from iPhone users who were unable to purchase any apps for their devices from the App Store. Apple Services is now back up and running without any problems to report. During the App Store outage, 81% complained about the iOS app storefront's server connection, 12% had issues with the website, and 8% said that they could not log in. Complaints were coming in from New York City (aka "The Big Apple"), Minneapolis, and San Francisco.

Among the complaints received by Downdetector, one user wrote about his experience trying to install an app from the App Store during the outage. "Yep, four devices, two separate networks and the GET button spins for a second and nothing," wrote user "aCountryVegan" talking about the button an App Store user presses in order to install an app.





Another Downdetector subscriber, this one with the user name "Kohen," says that the problem with the App Store also affected in-app purchases. "Also can't buy anything in-app wise, such as booster packs for games, etc," he wrote adding, "Won't let me install anything, it just loads for a sec and then stops. Also can't view Payment and Shipping in settings on iPhone nor Desktop."





If you are still having issues with the App Store on iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, let us know by dropping a comment in the box below.

