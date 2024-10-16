See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Apple resolves App Store outage that prevented users from installing apps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
An iPhone home screen displays several app icons including one for the App Store iOS app storefront.
Some of Apple's services went down across the U.S. this morning as Americans had trouble accessing certain features from the App Store. According to Downdetector, complaints received about the App Store soared from one at 10:22 am ET to 3,652 at 11:37 am ET. The outage was confirmed by Apple's System Status page which showed an outage for subscription purchases for 49 minutes ending at 11:51 am ET. Apple says that this outage and the others have now been resolved. 

Downdetector reports problems with the iOS App Store.
Apple's App Store was down earlier today. | Image credit-Downdetector

Outages that were resolved according to Apple's System Status page include:

  • Apple School Manager-three resolved issues.
  • Apple Business Essentials-three resolved issues.
  • Apple Business Manager-two resolved issues, one resolved performance.
  • Apple School Manager-three resolved issues.
  • AppleCare on Device-resolved outage.
  • Schoolwork-resolved issue.
  • Subscription Purchase-resolved outage.
  • Volume Purchase Program-resolved outage.
  • VisionOS-resolved outage.
  • Mac App Store-resolved outage.

Most of the complaints on DownDetector were from iPhone users who were unable to purchase any apps for their devices from the App Store. Apple Services is now back up and running without any problems to report. During the App Store outage, 81% complained about the iOS app storefront's server connection, 12% had issues with the website, and 8% said that they could not log in. Complaints were coming in from New York City (aka "The Big Apple"), Minneapolis, and San Francisco.

Among the complaints received by Downdetector, one user wrote about his experience trying to install an app from the App Store during the outage. "Yep, four devices, two separate networks and the GET button spins for a second and nothing," wrote user "aCountryVegan" talking about the button an App Store user presses in order to install an app.

Another Downdetector subscriber, this one with the user name "Kohen," says that the problem with the App Store also affected in-app purchases. "Also can't buy anything in-app wise, such as booster packs for games, etc," he wrote adding, "Won't let me install anything, it just loads for a sec and then stops. Also can't view Payment and Shipping in settings on iPhone nor Desktop."

If you are still having issues with the App Store on iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, let us know by dropping a comment in the box below.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless