Apple reports a record-high 165 million paid subscriber additions across its services

Apple reports a record-high 165 million paid subscriber additions across its services0
Apple iCloud, Music, And Apple TV+ video have a total of 785 million subs now
The 165 million new subs is actually an all-time record number of new subscribers for the company, and it includes subscribers for iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ (where Apple original series are found). Apple shared this information during its latest financial earnings call, where it also revealed its record-high revenue.
Luca Maestri, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Apple stated that the growth was worldwide. He indicated that the December quarter records are present in every geographic segment. Together with the services that have added new subs, the company's advertisement and payment services have also gotten some growth. He added that Apple has done better than the company itself was expecting at the beginning of the quarter.
The Senior Vice President of Apple also added that the company continues to have more engagement from its customers on all the services it provides, and the install base is growing. Based on this information and the previously shared record revenue numbers, it seems that Apple has had quite a good year in 2021.