Apple

Apple reports a record-high 165 million paid subscriber additions across its services

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Apple reports a record-high 165 million subscriber additions across its services
Apple's business seems to be continuing its growth, and the company has recently reported a record-breaking high revenue in the fiscal Q1 2022. And now, AppleInsider reports that Cupertino has grown in other areas and not only iPhone sales. The company has added 165 million new subscribers in 12 months across its services, making the total of its paying subscribers amount to the staggering 785 million.

Apple iCloud, Music, And Apple TV+ video have a total of 785 million subs now


The 165 million new subs is actually an all-time record number of new subscribers for the company, and it includes subscribers for iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ (where Apple original series are found). Apple shared this information during its latest financial earnings call, where it also revealed its record-high revenue.


Luca Maestri, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Apple stated that the growth was worldwide. He indicated that the December quarter records are present in every geographic segment. Together with the services that have added new subs, the company's advertisement and payment services have also gotten some growth. He added that Apple has done better than the company itself was expecting at the beginning of the quarter.

Maestri also said he was very pleased with the performance of the company in adding 165 million new subscribers to its services just in the last year.

The Senior Vice President of Apple also added that the company continues to have more engagement from its customers on all the services it provides, and the install base is growing. Based on this information and the previously shared record revenue numbers, it seems that Apple has had quite a good year in 2021.

