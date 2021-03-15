This might be the coolest AirPods Pro ad ever released by Apple



For weeks now we have been expecting Apple to introduce the third-generation AirPods sometime before the end of this month. According to Twitter tipsters, YouTube Yahoos and others, the new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) ear buds from Apple would feature a shorter stem, longer-running batteries, and improved audio. What they wouldn't have, despite earlier rumors, would be Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and replaceable ear tips; Apple would leave those features for the next AirPods Pro version.





Early this morning, reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo told TF International clients that Apple will start manufacturing the third-generation AirPods during the third quarter which obviously means that we should not expect the "in-earable" product to make an appearance this month. Before Kuo released his note to investors this morning, Apple released a new television commercial for the premium AirPods Pro. Titled "Jump," the ad shows a man opening his AirPods Pro carrying case while inserting the True Wireless Stereo ear buds in his ear. He is listening to a song as he busts some moves on the sidewalk. He also blends in with a group of girls who are jumping rope. For the remainder of the spot, this guy is jumping and skipping around with whatever material he can find on the street (it's pretty cool, actually).











Our "hero" uses the AirPod Pro's Transparency Mode to listen in to the noise all around him; normally the ANC would keep the user immersed in his tunes. But there are times when it is important for an AirPods Pro user to hear certain noises such as general traffic, a police car, fire truck, or an ambulance. Enabling Transparency Mode will allow this to take place.





Apple says, "Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro" and this ad certainly shows someone doing just that. We expect that Apple will edit the video down to a 60 second version and perhaps a 30-second version for television.





What the ad did when it was released on Sunday, was bring up the possibility of an imminent unveiling of the third-gen AirPods (even though the commercial starred the AirPods Pro). But as we pointed out, Kuo pretty much put the kibosh on that. However, it doesn't stop Apple from unveiling some other devices such as the long-awaited Apple AirTags item tracker and an upgraded iPad Pro line. One possible date for an event could be March 23rd , although that would result in a conflict with the introduction of the OnePlus 9 line.





Considering that the third quarter of the year includes the months July through September, if Kuo is right and Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods during that quarter, we could see Apple introduce the latest version of its hit wearable device in September alongside the iPhone 13 series.

