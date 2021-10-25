Apple releases iOS 15.1 with hot new features



Apple has released iOS 15.1 this morning which adds some new features for iPhone users. The first feature is SharePlay which allows users to share experiences with others over FaceTime. You can stream television episodes, movies, and even listen to streaming music while connected over FaceTime with your pals.





For example, let's say that you and your friends are big fans of The Voice. You can stream episodes over Hulu, sharing the fun of watching the show together with your friends over FaceTime. You can also share the experience of streaming music via FaceTime as well. Not all streamers are compatible with the feature, but so far Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, and Twitch will work with the platform.





With Share Play, which Apple calls a "new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime," each user has controls allowing him/her to pause, play, rewind, or fast forward content. And when someone starts to talk, an electric shock is sent to shut that person up a feature called Smart Volume automatically reduces the volume of the streaming television show, movie, and music.







The update also adds the ProRes feature to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max . This is a feature that compresses video into small files without losing much of the image quality. It is used for editing videos and supports video resolution up to 8K. And with iOS 15.1, if you're among those who don't like how the ultra-wide cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro models turn Macro Mode on automatically when moving in close to take a photo or shoot a video, the update will allow you to disable this feature.









To update your iPhone to iOS 15.1, go to Settings > General > Software Update . Following those directions will also allow iPad users to update to iPadOS 15.1.

