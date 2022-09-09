Apple releases ad for the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models

You have to hand it to Apple for taking something that everyone was freaking out about ("how could Apple replace the notch with this ugly sideways i," people were saying when the renders hit the fan) and replace it with something undeniably cool, the Dynamic Island. Just days before the keynote, we learned that instead of a sideways i, a lozenge-shaped cutout, blacked out from end-to-end, would replace the notch on top of the displays on the iPhone 14 Pro models.







The Dynamic Island is a shape-shifting notification bar that becomes the controls for a streaming media player, part of Apple Maps, alerts you to a phone call, read and respond to texts, check on your rideshare, and more. This one feature alone might lead Android users to switch to iOS. Another feature coming to both the iPhone and the Apple Watch is one that has already been offered on certain Pixel devices and will soon be installed on other Android phones; this feature can detect when you have been involved in a car accident and summon help if needed.

Apple adds its new Crash Detection feature to the iPhone 14 series and the new Apple Watch models







Apple's feature is called Crash Detection and it is the subject of Apple's new television advertisement, Introducing Crash Detection , released today. Found on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple says, "iPhone 14 Pro comes with Crash Detection, a vital new safety feature that can detect a severe car crash and automatically call for help, even when you can’t. Add this to the new 48MP Pro camera and a totally reimagined display, and iPhone 14 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Again."









The ad shows what the iPhone display will look like if it detects that you've been in an accident. The words, "It looks like you've been in a crash," appears on the the screen. The phone adds that it will start the process of running Emergency SOS if you don't respond. Here's how the feature works. Using the handset's new new dual-core accelerometer, barometer, and other sensors, the phone can detect a severe car crash and automatically counts down 10 seconds. If you don't respond after the countdown, the phone will assume that you're unconscious or in shock and call for emergency services.





The Crash Detection feature uses "advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data." Apple has also added this feature to the three new Apple Watch models it announced on Wednesday: the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and the new Apple Watch Ultra. It some regards, it is similar to fall detection on the Apple Watch which calls for help and even leaves your location after you fall and cannot respond.

Pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max right now!



Apple iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 is now available to order at AT&T. Save big on the new Apple device with a new carrier plan and a trade-in with which you can get it for free. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Get the iPhone 14 for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Pre-order at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Plus Order the Plus version of the iPhone 14 now from AT&T. Save big by getting the device for free with an eligible trade-in. $900 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $899 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Plus Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $99 with Verizon. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $800 off (89%) Trade-in $99 99 $899 99 Pre-order at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Pro The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Pre-order at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device. $1000 off (91%) $99 99 $1099 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $1000 off (91%) $99 99 $1099 99 Pre-order at Verizon



