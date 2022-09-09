Apple releases ad for the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models
You have to hand it to Apple for taking something that everyone was freaking out about ("how could Apple replace the notch with this ugly sideways i," people were saying when the renders hit the fan) and replace it with something undeniably cool, the Dynamic Island. Just days before the keynote, we learned that instead of a sideways i, a lozenge-shaped cutout, blacked out from end-to-end, would replace the notch on top of the displays on the iPhone 14 Pro models.
The Dynamic Island is a shape-shifting notification bar that becomes the controls for a streaming media player, part of Apple Maps, alerts you to a phone call, read and respond to texts, check on your rideshare, and more. This one feature alone might lead Android users to switch to iOS. Another feature coming to both the iPhone and the Apple Watch is one that has already been offered on certain Pixel devices and will soon be installed on other Android phones; this feature can detect when you have been involved in a car accident and summon help if needed.
Apple adds its new Crash Detection feature to the iPhone 14 series and the new Apple Watch models
Apple's feature is called Crash Detection and it is the subject of Apple's new television advertisement, Introducing Crash Detection, released today. Found on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple says, "iPhone 14 Pro comes with Crash Detection, a vital new safety feature that can detect a severe car crash and automatically call for help, even when you can’t. Add this to the new 48MP Pro camera and a totally reimagined display, and iPhone 14 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Again."
The ad shows what the iPhone display will look like if it detects that you've been in an accident. The words, "It looks like you've been in a crash," appears on the the screen. The phone adds that it will start the process of running Emergency SOS if you don't respond. Here's how the feature works. Using the handset's new new dual-core accelerometer, barometer, and other sensors, the phone can detect a severe car crash and automatically counts down 10 seconds. If you don't respond after the countdown, the phone will assume that you're unconscious or in shock and call for emergency services.
The Crash Detection feature uses "advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data." Apple has also added this feature to the three new Apple Watch models it announced on Wednesday: the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and the new Apple Watch Ultra. It some regards, it is similar to fall detection on the Apple Watch which calls for help and even leaves your location after you fall and cannot respond.
Don't be surprised if you see the 30 second ad that accompanies this article on your favorite television shows and sporting events this weekend. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 series, consisting of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, are underway. The phones will be released on September 16th.
