Samsung iOS Apple Display

Apple 'likely' to pay Samsung for missed iPhone 12 mini OLED orders

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 23, 2021, 10:29 AM
Apple 'likely' to pay Samsung for missed iPhone 12 mini OLED orders
The iPhone 12 mini is selling poorly and that doesn’t just mean bad news for Apple. Samsung Display faced a significant sales drop at the start of 2021, as revealed recently, and Apple could be penalized for that.

The iPhone 12 mini's poor sales meant Apple ordered fewer displays


Industry insiders speaking to South Korean publication Korea Herald have revealed that it’s ‘likely’ Apple will have to compensate Samsung, the sole manufacturer of iPhone 12 mini displays, for a shortfall in OLED panel orders.

This would mark the third time in as many years that Samsung has fined Apple for not ordering as many OLED panels as originally planned — In 2019, Apple was fined $683 million, and in 2020 the company had to pay Samsung $950 million.

According to a report published earlier this month by Omdia, Samsung Display’s OLED panel shipments dropped 9% in January to 45 million units. The iPhone 12 mini’s lackluster performance played a big role in that.

Apple has also cut its January to June production targets for the iPhone 12 series to 75 million units, a huge 20% drop that again was attributed to the lack of demand for Apple’s mini-sized model.

Despite everything, Apple is planning an iPhone 13 mini


There’s no word on the exact amount of money Samsung could be reimbursed for, but the fine hasn’t put Apple off producing another iPhone 12 mini-sized smartphone in the future.

In fact, several reports have emerged to corroborate the fact that a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini is in the pipeline alongside the standard 6.1-inch models and Pro Max-branded 6.7-incher.

The next-generation iPhone 13 series should be released in the third week of September, according to analysts. That means the announcement should happen a week or so before, likely September 7.

