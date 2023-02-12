Apple receives a patent for an intriguing new camera system for the Apple Watch

(USPTO) titled "Watch Having A Release Mechanism." The patent (US-11571048-B1) details a method that allows Apple Watch users to have access to a camera located on the bottom of the device. The patent envisions a special watch band with a quick-release feature that would allow the watch to easily be disconnected from the band allowing the user to take pictures and videos with the rear-facing camera. Apple received a patent earlier this month from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled "Watch Having A Release Mechanism." The patent (US-11571048-B1) details a method that allows Apple Watch users to have access to a camera located on the bottom of the device. The patent envisions a special watch band with a quick-release feature that would allow the watch to easily be disconnected from the band allowing the user to take pictures and videos with the rear-facing camera.





When the user is done with the camera, he/she puts the watch back in the base of the band and it locks in. This is a much different Apple Watch camera system than the one that Apple received a patent for back in June 2019 (US-10331083-B1). That patent covered a flexible optical sensor that was placed at the end of an Apple Watch band. The band would flex to help point the optical sensor at the subject of a photo or video.

The patent notes that the watch would attach to the nest portion of the band using a releasable attachment such as a latch or a magnet. This would allow "the watch housing to be removed from the nest portion without a need to remove the entire watch band from the wrist..."









If you're wondering whether a smartwatch has ever been equipped with a camera out of the box, the Samsung Gear 2 featured a 1.9MP camera which didn't impress those who owned the timepiece. Samsung has yet to include a camera with any of its subsequent watches.









