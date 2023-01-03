Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro workout earphones are massively discounted on Amazon

Accessories Apple Deals
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro workout earphones are massively discounted on Amazon
The Powerbeats Pro are definitely a decent choice if you’re in the market for a pair of workout phones. They’re sweat resistant, won’t drop from your ears, and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. More importantly, they’re now cheaper than ever on Amazon in all three colors: Navy, Black, and Ivory.

Powered by Apple’s H1 headphones chip, the Powerbeats Pro earphones feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks that can be customized with multiple eartip options for maximum comfort. Also, they support Spatial Audio for immersive music, movies and games.

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 headphone chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 hours of listening time, sweat-resistant earbuds, built-in microphone
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

According to Apple, the Powerbeats Pro should last you around 9 hours of listening time, but with the charging case, you’re looking at more than 24 hours of combined playback time, which is pretty neat.

Unlike some other earphones, the Powerbeats Pro feature dual audio controls, which means that each bud has full volume and track controls, allowing users to adjust their music without needing their devices.

With the Powerbeats Pro, you can take advantage of Audio Sharing, a pretty useful feature that allows you to listen to the same song with a friend. You just need to pair two sets of Beats headphones or AirPods to one iPhone to be able to enjoy it.

If you’re an active person, you’ll be happy to know that thanks to the optical sensors and motion accelerometers inside the Powerbeats Pro, the earphones can detect when they’re placed in your year to start your workouts immediately.

But the best part, as we already mentioned earlier, is that these are massively discounted on Amazon. All three versions – Black, Ivory, and Navy – are $100 off for a limited time, a great deal if you need a pair of decent earphones for your workouts.

Although these should work seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices, you’ll need to download the Beats app from the Google Play Store to pair the Powerbeats Pro with your Android device. If you’re using an iPhone, you just need to enable Bluetooth and follow the on-screen instructions.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

January update exterminates several Pixel bugs
January update exterminates several Pixel bugs
Amazon undercuts Best Buy with new deal on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Amazon undercuts Best Buy with new deal on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro workout earphones are massively discounted on Amazon
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro workout earphones are massively discounted on Amazon
AT&T starts the year with an enticing freebie for new and existing customers
AT&T starts the year with an enticing freebie for new and existing customers
Acer unveils Halo Swing smart speaker with Google Assistant
Acer unveils Halo Swing smart speaker with Google Assistant
India follows EU lead and makes USB-C mandatory for smartphones
India follows EU lead and makes USB-C mandatory for smartphones

Popular stories

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless