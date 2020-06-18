Apple reportedly asks its supply-chain to ship iPhone SE (2020) components to India

Back in May 2017, Apple started producing the first-generation iPhone SE in India. This helped solve a few issues. First, it lowered the price of the phone by about $100 since it wasn't eligible to be socked by an import tax. That $100 made a big difference to consumers in India; even though it is the second-largest smartphone market in the world after China, it is a developing market and paychecks are low. That's why Xiaomi's value for money strategy plays so well in the country.

Apple asks its supply-chain for components to help it produce the iPhone SE (2020) in India

















While the original iPhone SE was built using the same design found on the iPhone 5s , the 2020 iPhone SE takes after the iPhone 8 . That means it sports a 4.7-inch LCD display with a 750 x 1334 resolution. Instead of the 10nm A11 Bionic chipset used on the iPhone 8 , which carries 4.3 billion transistors, the iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the 7nm A13 Bionic and its 8.5 billion transistors. The higher the number of transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient it is. Apple also gave the iPhone SE (2020) a 50% hike in memory to 3GB from the 2GB found in the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE (2020) is priced at $399 for the 64GB model in the U.S. but in India it is priced at 42,500 Rupees equivalent to $556 USD.





Some of the handsets that Apple is having manufactured in India are being shipped out of the country. Last month, an Indian government official said, " We expect Apple to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones, mostly for exports through its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn availing the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme."







Last month we told you that the removal of a clause connected to India's PLI has opened up the possibility that Apple will move more iPhone production to the country . That clause valued plants and machinery imported from South Korea and China at a 40% discount. Under the terms of that clause, the equipment that Apple would need to move some production from China to India would be discounted allowing it to manufacture a smaller number of iPhone units in the country. Now that India has removed that clause, Apple could move 20% of its iPhone production to India over the next five years.



