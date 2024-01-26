Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
With the recent public release of iOS 17.3, the inevitable arrival of a new developer build has taken place, and, as anticipated, the iPadOS 17.4 beta and iOS 17.4 beta have now been unveiled. One of the significant updates within iOS 17.4 is Apple's compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), leading to numerous changes in Safari, the App Store, and iOS itself.
Details on whether the new Apple Pencil will incorporate Ultra Wideband technology for precise tracking or if it will display the last location on the map are yet to be clarified. Nevertheless, a new Apple Pencil with integration into the Find My network is apparent.
This secrecy implies that PencilKit 3 may introduce new capabilities requiring updated hardware, and Apple appears to be keeping these developments under wraps for now. According to reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple indeed has been working on redesigned accessories for the upcoming iPad Pro.
Rumors have circulated about Apple developing two new iPad Airs and two new OLED iPad Pros, expected to debut in March alongside the public release of iOS 17.4. Recent reports indicate that display production for the new OLED iPad Pros may already be underway, heightening anticipation for the imminent debut of the new iPad series. Stay tuned for further updates as the unveiling of the new iPad lineup draws near.
However, the update doesn't stop there. As revealed by 9to5Mac, internal files of iOS 17.4 indicate references to a new Apple Pencil 3 designed to be compatible with the Find My network. This would allow users to easily locate their misplaced Apple Pencil, similar to the functionality offered for AirPods and AirTags.
Details on whether the new Apple Pencil will incorporate Ultra Wideband technology for precise tracking or if it will display the last location on the map are yet to be clarified. Nevertheless, a new Apple Pencil with integration into the Find My network is apparent.
Adding to the speculation, the iPadOS 17.4 beta introduces a new iteration of the PencilKit API, a tool developers use to ensure their apps are compatible with Apple Pencil. However, information about the specific enhancements in PencilKit 3 remains undisclosed on the Apple Developer website.
This secrecy implies that PencilKit 3 may introduce new capabilities requiring updated hardware, and Apple appears to be keeping these developments under wraps for now. According to reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple indeed has been working on redesigned accessories for the upcoming iPad Pro.
Rumors have circulated about Apple developing two new iPad Airs and two new OLED iPad Pros, expected to debut in March alongside the public release of iOS 17.4. Recent reports indicate that display production for the new OLED iPad Pros may already be underway, heightening anticipation for the imminent debut of the new iPad series. Stay tuned for further updates as the unveiling of the new iPad lineup draws near.
Things that are NOT allowed: