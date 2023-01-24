Apple Pay and PayPal are under the crosshair of major banks

How will this Apple Pay competitor work?





All that being said, we’ve got no clue how this new system will work, and what features it may offer in order to convert Apple Pay and PayPal customers into its own loyal following. The WSJ suspects that the entire thing may revolve around email addresses only. The user would type out their email into the merchant’s terminal, which would contact and check things with EWS, and then respond with a resolution or error.



We do, however, know that at launch the service will support Visa and Mastercard and will be equipped to support 150 million customers. If the service proves popular post-launch, new features will be added, such as the ability for direct payments from banks to merchants.



This will be most amusing, even if not the only attempt that regular banks have made to usurp Apple Pay — a conglomerate of firms including JP Morgan Chase already made an attempt but failed. This time, more firepower has been supplied and only time will tell if that will be a determining factor.