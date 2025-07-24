Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Apple patents wild MacBook camera idea – and it might kill the notch

Could this be the end of the camera notch on MacBooks?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Laptops
Apple patents wild MacBook camera idea – and it might kill the notch
MacBooks are sporting a camera notch: many of you may probably not even notice it, while some of you may be bothered by it. New research now shows that Apple is continuing to work on the camera system of its MacBooks, and it's looking into other ways to make it better without having to deal with adding too much bulk to your laptop. 

There's a newly-granted patent called "Camera integration for portable electronic devices" which explores the option of providing a better quality MacBook camera without having to deal with it being bulky or adding to the weight of the laptop. Apple was previously granted (in 2024) a patent on a similar idea. 

Having two patents on the topic can hint that Cupertino is pursuing the idea. 

The drawings in the new patent suggest that the new camera system may not exceed 3mm, and it may protrude from a MacBook Pro lid. 

The patent doesn't make clear where this camera would be positioned, which is quite curious. On some drawings, the camera appears partially positioned at a notch defined by the display assembly. But in other drawings, this camera can be moved to one side of the screen, or it can even be removed from the front and affixed on the back. 

It could be using magnets to attach the system. Apple's patent describes an "optical component" attached to the "wall" (or the lid) of the MacBook Pro. 


Also, the patent multiple times refers to the camera module being able to communicate with other such modules. Like, one camera from the front of the display, facing the user, and another on the back. 

The patent also talks about what could be a rotating display as well. 

A portable electronic device can include a base portion including an input component, a display portion rotatably attached to the base portion.


So basically, the user could mount one camera module on the back of the MacBook Pro lid, then rotate the whole display when they want to film. The patent doesn't focus on that, though, and doesn't list how such a rotation could be achieved or what it could be beneficial to, which is unusual for a patent. 

Would you want a repositionable MacBook camera?

Vote View Result

It could also be a wireless screen instead of a rotating one attached to the other part of the laptop. It could potentially be picked up out of the unit and then repositioned, which sounds pretty handy at first glance. The patent doesn't dive deep into configurable screens or keyboard units, though.  

Recommended Stories
As you know, when it comes to patents, it's not always certain that these inventions will see the light of day, though. It could be just something Apple is exploring, but the company can always abandon the idea or find it too expensive to make. We'll have to wait and see on that front. 

Meanwhile, I find the idea of a camera that can be repositioned and even a laptop display that can be changed from landscape to portrait mode quite cool, personally. I think it would be pretty cool if Apple manages to make something like that, but it does sound quite unconventional. 

There's also the question of durability, though. If you can reposition the display and/or the camera module, would that be durable enough to meet Apple's high standards of quality? And... what if you end up losing this camera module somewhere, if it's fully detachable, that is. I mean, I go to different coffee shops with my MacBook, and I just can't get rid of the idea of me just putting this camera module next to me on the chair and then never seeing it again. 

But nevertheless, the idea does sound interesting. Let's see if Apple makes something out of it. 

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google
Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless