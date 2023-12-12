Apple reportedly wants to pay higher royalties to musicians who mix with Dolby Atmos
Who doesn't enjoy listening to Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos music? The sounds surround you and are with you in the space you're occupying - a very inspiring music-listening experience. However, the music has to support Spatial Audio, and Apple is reportedly keen on incentivizing musicians to record Spatial Audio-supporting tracks.
You can enjoy Spatial Audio with Apple Music and suitable audio devices like the AirPods Pro. The feature allows you to hear positional audio in a track. Now Bloomberg cites sources familiar with the matter saying that Apple is planning to give higher royalties to streams of songs mixed using Dolby Atmos. The tracks that are made with Dolby Atmos are enjoyed with the Spatial Audio feature.
According to the sources, although mixing with Dolby Atmos involves extra cost, it is "broadly affordable". This will of course also benefit Apple, as subscriber counts to Apple Music will grow with more people that want to listen to Spatial Audio tracks. On top of that, this might drive hardware sales for the Cupertino company toward audio devices that support the feature.
Spatial Audio support was first introduced in 2021 by Apple. The feature works with select AirPods models, as well as devices like select iPhone models, MacBook Pros and HomePods (check the list of supported devices). When used with headphones or earbuds like the AirPods Pro, you also get head tracking so the music will change depending on how you move your head.
Apple seems to want more Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos songs on its service
The policy reportedly doesn't apply to only new music, and musicians and record labels can remix older tracks to use Dolby Atmos and enjoy the higher royalties.
Apple has not yet officially revealed the incentives though, so this information is unofficial and we don't exactly know which those will be.
