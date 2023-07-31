Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones are deeply discounted in a few different colors

still





The Beats Studio3, for instance, are an objectively good albeit pretty old over-ear wireless noise-cancelling option currently available at a much lower price than both the Studio Pro and AirPods Max in a trio of undeniably attractive colors.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Real-Time Audio Calibration, Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black $181 off (52%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Real-Time Audio Calibration, Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Red $180 off (51%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Real-Time Audio Calibration, Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Defiant Black-Red $180 off (51%) Buy at Amazon





Although we have seen the $349.95 MSRP of these bad boys slashed by a whopping 180 bucks before by a few different retailers, it's certainly at least a little unusual to be able to choose from matte black, red, and "defiant black-red" flavors at the same heavily discounted price.





Amazon's hot new deal, which obviously doesn't require a Prime membership or... anything else, also lacks a clearly specified expiration date. That can be interpreted as good news or... bad since it means that the very reasonable price of the Studio3 right now could potentially go up at any given moment.





Undoubtedly inferior to the Studio Pro and most other top-tier contenders for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2023 as far as both audio performance and noise cancellation are concerned, the Beats Studio3 should still provide perfectly adequate sound for their reduced price in virtually any and all environments.





The Apple W1 chip under the hood and the Class 1 Bluetooth support all but guarantee that your wireless connection with your iPhone or Android handset will be smooth, fast, and stable, and if you like to immerse yourself in your music for long periods of time, you'll probably be very happy with the 22 hours of maximum promised battery life as well.





There's even a 3.5mm "RemoteTalk" cable included as standard with the Studio3 in their retail box if you like to swing the old fashioned way (and still have a phone capable of accommodating that), as well as a nice and handy carrying case and a universal USB charging cable.