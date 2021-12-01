You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore

How to install the iOS 15 public beta

Start with a full iTunes backup of your data. Thankfully, you no longer need iTunes for that: simply connect your iPhone with your Mac via a cable and back it up with Finder, or alternatively you can back up your iPhone to iCloud. This is important because you are about to install beta software that is not quite final, so you might experience bugs. Visit Apple’s beta software website with Safari and log in with your Apple ID. Once you are logged in, you have to enroll your iPhone by downloading the iOS 15 beta profile. To locate it, tap on Downloads with the button in the top right, or use the drop down menu on the left. Find the iOS 15 profile and make sure that you enable the download. Head to Settings > General > Software update and then you should see the iOS 15 beta appear. Press the "Download and Install" button.

iOS 15 beta update compatibility

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)





Before you pull the trigger on the upgrade, be sure to check out the compatible devices (that Apple lists on its official website). You can successfully install iOS 15.2 beta on the following iPhones (and iPods):