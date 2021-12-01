Notification Center

iOS Apple Software updates

You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore
Apple has stopped signing and distributing iOS version 15.1 for the iPhone, iMore reports. What this means for you is that you won’t be able to install this version on your iPhone anymore. The only option is now iOS 15.1.1.

This isn’t anything new or extraordinary, Apple has a policy of keeping its ecosystem up to date, and the company stops signing older iOS versions soon after it officially launches a new one, to ensure all iPhone users run the latest software on their devices.

On one hand, newer iOS versions include bug fixes, new features, performance enhancements, and security updates. One major bug fix that Apple rolled out with the iOS 15.1 fixed an issue where some users would experience call drops suddenly and unexpectedly. But on the other hand, if there are any issues or unstable performance when upgrading to iOS 15.1.1 there’s no way to roll back to the older version now. 

iPhone users can also install the iOS 15.2 beta if they’re on the public beta program. Bear in mind that if you install the 15.2 beta, you’ll be able to roll back to 15.1.1 now. Also, running a beta software version on your iPhone device increases the risk of bugs and instability of the system. If you still want to hop on that train, here’s how to do it.

How to install the iOS 15 public beta


  1. Start with a full iTunes backup of your data. Thankfully, you no longer need iTunes for that: simply connect your iPhone with your Mac via a cable and back it up with Finder, or alternatively you can back up your iPhone to iCloud. This is important because you are about to install beta software that is not quite final, so you might experience bugs.
  2. Visit Apple’s beta software website with Safari and log in with your Apple ID.
  3. Once you are logged in, you have to enroll your iPhone by downloading the iOS 15 beta profile. To locate it, tap on Downloads with the button in the top right, or use the drop down menu on the left.
  4. Find the iOS 15 profile and make sure that you enable the download.
  5. Head to Settings > General > Software update and then you should see the iOS 15 beta appear. Press the "Download and Install" button.

iOS 15 beta update compatibility


Before you pull the trigger on the upgrade, be sure to check out the compatible devices (that Apple lists on its official website). You can successfully install iOS 15.2 beta on the following iPhones (and iPods):

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Mini
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone SE (first and second generation)
  • iPod Touch (seventh generation)

