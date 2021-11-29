How to find the rainfall map hidden inside the iOS 15 Weather app

How to find the rainfall map hidden inside the iOS 15 Weather app0
Apple has put some little things into iOS 15 that aren't promoted but can be of some use. For example, iOS 15 brings a special rain-related feature that is available from the iOS weather app (more on that later). For those of you who have never used it, the iOS Weather app has an icon showing a white cloud and a yellow sun against a blue background.
You should now see a list of three options: Temperature, Precipitation, and Air Quality. Tap on Precipitation. Using the slider at the bottom of the screen, select the time that you want to see rain data starting about an hour and forty-five minutes in the past to as much as forty-five minutes in the future. The map will show you where the precipitation was, where it will be, and the intensity of the precipitation.
You can also find temperatures and the Air Quality in the region near you by tapping on one of those additional choices after you tap on the "stack of papers" icon.
Another hidden and not so well-known feature in iOS 15 allows you to know if your name has been mentioned in an active group chat that you don't have the effort or ambition to continue following. If you go to Settings > Messages and then turn on the "Notify Me" toggle, you'll be alerted whenever someone in the group mentions your name.
These little features aren't going to change the quality of your life, but they might help you deal with a downpour that you were prepared for because you knew where to find such information. And with the group chat feature, you won't have to be following a chat so closely in order to find out what your friends or co-workers are saying about you.