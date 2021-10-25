New iOS 15 Weather feature can show you a real-time rain map





We don't blame you if you haven't noticed this one, or the other small changes that arrived to Apple 's native app in September, as the Weather app isn't necessarily as mainstream as other apps and functions of the iPhone. But, the rain map is worth taking a look at.



To view the new Weather features, make sure you have iOS 15





To view the rain map and other novel Weather features, you need to be running iOS 15, of course. (Here's a list of which iPhones support iOS 15 , Apple's newest OS iteration.) If you haven't updated your phone yet, you can do so by going to Settings > General > Software Update.





How to find the Rain Map on the Weather app





Apple's Weather App comes pre-installed on every iPhone. So just open up Weather, then go to the little map icon you will see in the bottom left corner. From there, tap the three small stacked squares in the top right to choose your weather filter. Go ahead and choose "Precipitation," and voilà! There you have a visible map that displays exactly where it is raining around the world—right now, in the past, and in the future.





Move the bar on the bottom of the screen left or right to move through time. This way you can easily check if it will be raining in your local area tomorrow, or the next day, with just a couple of taps.





The levels of rain are color-coded to let you know exactly what level of precipitation you should expect, and leave home well prepared.





The colors range from lighter blue > purple > yellow > white, to provide visual illustration of the variation from light rain end to heaviest, respectively.





Other visual weather maps you can view from there include a Heat Map and and Air Quality, alongside the Precipitation Map.

iOS 15 brought some great updates to the iPhone this September, one of which was a significant upgrade to the Weather app. The Weather revamp included many different improvements to improve users' experience of the app, one of which is a new rain map.