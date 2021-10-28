In-app events in the App Store have arrived for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15

In-app events in the App Store have arrived for iOS 15 and iPad OS 150
With this new tool, developers can now promote timely events such as game competitions, movie/tv series premieres, a fitness challenge, and more. Apple has already started displaying such events in the form of event cards, which can be presented either with images or video.
If you already have the app installed on your phone, tapping on the event card will automatically lead you within the app’s section, related to the promoted event. If you don’t have it installed, you get the option to download it and do so, directly from the event card or the detailed description.
You will be able to find information on in-app specials in three different places: on the app’s product page, in search results (you can also search directly for the special events), and in curated selections and personalized recommendations on the Today, Games, and Apps tabs.
Of course, tis’ the spooky season, so Apple has made the features debut with chosen Halloween special events. Some of the examples include limited-edition Pokemon Go characters, the ever so popular Call of Duty zombie mode, and more.