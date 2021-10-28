Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
iOS Apple Apps

In-app events in the App Store have arrived for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
In-app events in the App Store have arrived for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15
Among the many things Apple announced during this year’s WWDC event, one of them was in-app events for the App Store. On October 27, the Cupertino-based tech giant officially launched in-app events for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

With this new tool, developers can now promote timely events such as game competitions, movie/tv series premieres, a fitness challenge, and more. Apple has already started displaying such events in the form of event cards, which can be presented either with images or video.

The cards also show the title and a short description of the event, which can expand into a more detailed one if you tap on the card. Opening the longer description will also let you know if any in-app purchases or a subscription are required to participate in the event.

If you already have the app installed on your phone, tapping on the event card will automatically lead you within the app’s section, related to the promoted event. If you don’t have it installed, you get the option to download it and do so, directly from the event card or the detailed description.

Much like Instagram’s countdown timer sticker for events, the event cards in Apple’s App Store also give you the option to set a reminder for an upcoming event. Developers can start hyping up an upcoming in-app event up to two weeks prior.

You will be able to find information on in-app specials in three different places: on the app’s product page, in search results (you can also search directly for the special events), and in curated selections and personalized recommendations on the Today, Games, and Apps tabs.

Of course, tis’ the spooky season, so Apple has made the features debut with chosen Halloween special events. Some of the examples include limited-edition Pokemon Go characters, the ever so popular Call of Duty zombie mode, and more.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Australia wants Google to put a search engine 'choice screen' on Android phones
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Australia wants Google to put a search engine 'choice screen' on Android phones
Samsung reports record third quarter revenue despite global chip shortage
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung reports record third quarter revenue despite global chip shortage
Report says AirPods are now out while wired earphones are now in!
by Alan Friedman,  0
Report says AirPods are now out while wired earphones are now in!
Apple Music app debuts on PlayStation 5
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple Music app debuts on PlayStation 5
Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts
Instagram replaces swipe up gesture for sharing links with stickers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Instagram replaces swipe up gesture for sharing links with stickers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless