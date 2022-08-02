Apple eases mask-wearing policy for corporate employees
Just when we thought we got rid of the whole COVID-19 craze, things started to get gloomy again. In the US new cases now clock at around 100,000 per day which is very far from ideal but strangely enough, Apple has decided to ease its mask-wearing policies for corporate employees.
The company’s COVID-19 response team has sent an official email, stating that Apple will no longer require masks at most locations. "We are writing to share an update to our current protocols," the email reads. "In light of current circumstances, wearing a face mask will no longer be required in most locations."
The new BA.5 COVID-19 variant is currently raging around the world, and in the US in particular, actually making San Francisco’s BART metro system bring back the mandatory mask regime. This variant is not only highly contagious, but it can evade immunity from vaccination shots and previous COVID infection.
However, even though masks won’t be mandatory, employees will have the opportunity to keep on wearing them if they feel like doing so. "We recognize that everyone’s personal circumstances are different. Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so. Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not," the email continues.
Apple has been quite polarizing in its COVID policies in the past couple of months, the company even threatened to fire employees if they don’t come back to work in the physical offices, then later softened up the requirement to at least three days per week, just to completely drop it a couple of weeks later.
