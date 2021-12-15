Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

Masks required at all US Apple stores once again

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Masks required at all US Apple stores once again
Apple is returning its mask requirement and limiting its US store capacities due to rising COVID-19 cases in the United States. In an email to The Verge, Apple said, "amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores."

In November, due to the increased vaccination and decreased infection rates, Apple removed its mask requirement for customers in some of its retail shops in the US. Employees in the selected stores were required to wear masks, but Apple customers were not required to do so.

This isn't the first time Apple has removed and then returned its mask policy. Back in June, Apple removed the mask requirement for some of its stores but brought it back again in July.

Earlier this month, a widespread COVID-19 outbreak was reported in an Apple store in Southlake, Texas. NBC News reports that 22 employees at the location had a positive test for COVID after Black Friday. According to the Apple staff, customers were not required to wear masks and were "shoulder to shoulder" in the store.

Apple told The Verge that it is monitoring the conditions and will adjust its health measures in its stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Use "Erase iPhone" to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Use "Erase iPhone" to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer
Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
by ZTE,  0
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long
-$70
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless