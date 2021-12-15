Masks required at all US Apple stores once again

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple is returning its mask requirement and limiting its US store capacities due to rising COVID-19 cases in the United States. In an email to, Apple said, "amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores."In November, due to the increased vaccination and decreased infection rates, Apple removed its mask requirement for customers in some of its retail shops in the US. Employees in the selected stores were required to wear masks, but Apple customers were not required to do so.This isn't the first time Apple has removed and then returned its mask policy. Back in June, Apple removed the mask requirement for some of its stores but brought it back again in July.Earlier this month, a widespread COVID-19 outbreak was reported in an Apple store in Southlake, Texas. NBC News reports that 22 employees at the location had a positive test for COVID after Black Friday. According to the Apple staff, customers were not required to wear masks and were "shoulder to shoulder" in the store.Apple told The Verge that it is monitoring the conditions and will adjust its health measures in its stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees.