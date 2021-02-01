Survey suggests Facebook knows exactly what to do to counter Apple's new privacy feature

Apple and Facebook have recently been feuding over the former's new privacy policies, particularly the upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature which would require users’ permission to track their activity. The feature would greatly impact personalized advertisements, which are a major source of revenue, and this explains why it has drawn the ire of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Cupertino giant had previously added privacy labels on apps in the iOS App Store. These contain information about the data types an app may collect, and whether that data is used to track users.



The Cupertino giant had previously added privacy labels on apps in the iOS App Store. These contain information about the data types an app may collect, and whether that data is used to track users. Apple has defended these changes by saying it wants to give priority to user privacy. Facebook alleges that the company is using its dominant position to interfere with how apps work. But what do Apple users think about these new features? SellCell set out to find just that with its latest survey. The site questioned over 2000 US-based iPhone and iPad owners about the new changes.



Most users appear to understand the changes well and a vast majority of them are very concerned about being tracked. Unsurprisingly, most people see Apple's new changes favorably. When asked specifically about the App Tracking Transparency feature, 65 percent said that they prefer seeing generic ads over being tracked between sites and apps for targeted ads. More than half of the respondents are fine with losing access to content and features they currently enjoy to avoid being tracked.



Interestingly, around the same percentage of the respondents would consent to being tracked 'if that’s how the app delivers relevant content.' 74 percent would rather have apps track their activities than pay for content and features that are free at the moment.





Only 39 percent of the surveyees said that they would be more inclined to allow familiar names like Facebook and Instagram to track their online behavior.





43 percent are open to being tracked by apps as long as developers are transparent about the data collected and their applications. That doesn't give app makers a free pass as 57 percent of the participants said they won't download an app that asks for a lot of personal information.







The survey findings suggest that the motive behind data collection greatly impacts user behavior and apparently Facebook is going to introduce an in-app prompt for this very reason.

The social media giant will display a screen with information about its personalized ads. It will also explain how certain information is being used for a more personalized experience. The screen will be mated with Apple's privacy pop-up.