Facebook will encourage users to accept tracking with this iOS 14 prompt
Facebook promises better ads in exchange for your valuable data
Being tested starting today with select users and set to be rolled out when apple launches the next iOS 14 beta, Facebook’s prompt (via CNBC) will encourage its users to allow tracking across websites and apps in exchanged for a ‘better ads experience.’
Facebook has argued countless times that Apple’s new tracking feature will hurt small businesses. Privacy experts have called the claims ‘laughable’ and suggested Facebook is more worried about the impact on its own business.
The Ad Tracking Transparency feature will be rolled out to users of all supported iPhones in early Spring as part of the next iOS 14 update.