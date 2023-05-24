Apple's newest iPhone privacy ad is even funnier (and more effective) than the last one





But the latest 90-second or so video uploaded to the company's official YouTube channel might highlight the marketing brilliance around the most profitable family of smartphones in the world the best despite not featuring any attempt whatsoever at parodying Samsung and only using the admittedly unmistakable voice of the supremely talented Jane Lynch.





You can't even see a single Apple-made product before the ad's 66-second mark, and even though you know exactly where the commercial is heading, its targets are hit with extreme precision and so is every humorous beat along the way.









The idea is as simple as it is relatable and, well, scary for a lot of people in this day and age, as everyone knows our phones, wearable devices, and social networking apps are routinely privy to all kinds of sensitive personal information.





That includes health data like daily step counts, sleep quality, menstrual cycle tracking, and yes, various ailments and conditions, which Apple claims to keep under wraps "by design" in a new white paper meant to back the basis of this hilarious iPhone ad embedded above.





There are a number of different ways in which the Cupertino-based tech giant protects your health privacy, including by "minimizing" the amount of data iOS sends to the company's servers, performing on-device processing, giving users total transparency and control over what is shared, where, and how, and last but not least, encrypting all health and fitness information gathered from iPhones and Apple Watches on your devices.



