Apple most likely won't allow a fully virtual world for its coming VR headset

Apple most likely won't allow a fully virtual world for its coming VR headset0
For Apple, a metaverse, which is a future virtual world accessible from VR headsets, is "off-limits." According to the report, Apple's executives are against making the Apple VR headset an "all-day" device and prefer it to be used in brief "bursts" for gaming, communication, and information consumption.
Apple's opinion is very different from that of Meta. In Meta's vision of the future, users will be able to use their VR headsets all day to interact in a fully virtual world. According to Meta, the metaverse will be the next version of the internet. By using a 3D avatar, the users would be able to interact with this virtual world, including everyone and everything with access to the metaverse.