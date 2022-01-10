Notification Center

Apple

Apple most likely won't allow a fully virtual world for its coming VR headset

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Apple most likely won't allow a fully virtual world for its coming VR headset
Apple may not allow a completely virtual world for its coming VR headset. Also, the idea for the Apple VR headset is for customers to use it for short periods of time, not the whole day. This was reported in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman.

For Apple, a metaverse, which is a future virtual world accessible from VR headsets, is "off-limits." According to the report, Apple's executives are against making the Apple VR headset an "all-day" device and prefer it to be used in brief "bursts" for gaming, communication, and information consumption.

According to rumors, Apple will introduce its first VR/AR headset in the second half of 2022. As previously reported, Apple's headset might be a hybrid device with virtual reality and augmented reality capabilities. It is also presumed that Apple's first-gen headset would include three display modules: two Micro OLED screens and one AMOLED panel, a novel display configuration.

Apple's opinion is very different from that of Meta. In Meta's vision of the future, users will be able to use their VR headsets all day to interact in a fully virtual world. According to Meta, the metaverse will be the next version of the internet. By using a 3D avatar, the users would be able to interact with this virtual world, including everyone and everything with access to the metaverse.

