Apple announces 2024’s most popular games and apps on the App Store

AFK Journey for iPhone | Image credits: Apple

Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft: Play with Friends Heads Up! Geometry Dash Papa's Freezeria To Go! Bloons TD 6 Five Nights at Freddy's Plague Inc. MONOPOLY: The Board Game Stardew Valley Red's First Flight

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft: Play with Friends Geometry Dash Five Nights at Freddy's Stardew Valley Bloons TD 6 Papa's Paleteria To Go! Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 MONOPOLY: The Board Game Ultimate Custom Night

Top free iPhone apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Threads TikTok ChatGPT Google Instagram WhatsApp Messenger CapCut - Video Editor YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Gmail - Email by Google

Top free iPad apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Calculator - Pad Edition Disney+ Google Chrome Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies Amazon Prime Video TikTok Goodnotes 6

Opposite to the games above, the lists below include the most downloaded paid iPhone and iPad games in the United States. These are premium titles that require a one-time purchase to access all content.In related news, Apple also revealed 2024’s most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps on the App Store in the US, so if you’re not really a gamer, you might be interested in checking out some of these very popular free iOS apps.