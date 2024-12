Apple announces 2024’s most popular games and apps on the App Store

Balatro+ for iPhone | Image credits: Apple

Top Apple Arcade game s

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition Snake.io+ Hello Kitty Island Adventure Sneaky Sasquatch Bloons TD 6+ Sonic Dream Team NFL Retro Bowl '25 Disney Dreamlight Valley Cooking Mama: Cuisine! Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Moving on to what’s probably the biggest category of games in the App Store, free games, here are the most downloaded free iPhone and iPad games in the US:



Block Blast! MONOPOLY GO! Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Township Last War:Survival Royal Match Brawl Stars Subway Surfers My Perfect Hotel

Top free iPad games

Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game MONOPOLY GO! Subway Surfers Brawl Stars Geometry Dash Lite Block Blast! Among Us! My Perfect Hotel Royal Match

AFK Journey for iPhone | Image credits: Apple









Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft: Play with Friends Heads Up! Geometry Dash Papa's Freezeria To Go! Bloons TD 6 Five Nights at Freddy's Plague Inc. MONOPOLY: The Board Game Stardew Valley Red's First Flight

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft: Play with Friends Geometry Dash Five Nights at Freddy's Stardew Valley Bloons TD 6 Papa's Paleteria To Go! Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 MONOPOLY: The Board Game Ultimate Custom Night

In related news, Apple also revealed 2024’s most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps on the App Store in the US, so if you’re not really a gamer, you might be interested in checking out some of these very popular free iOS apps.



Top free iPhone apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Threads TikTok ChatGPT Google Instagram WhatsApp Messenger CapCut - Video Editor YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Gmail - Email by Google

Top free iPad apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Calculator - Pad Edition Disney+ Google Chrome Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies Amazon Prime Video TikTok Goodnotes 6

Moises for iPad | Image credits: Apple









Top paid iPhone apps

Shadowrocket HotSchedules Procreate Pocket 75 Hard AnkiMobile Flashcards AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Paprika Recipe Manager 3 TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome Goblin Tools Forest: Focus for Productivity

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate Procreate Dreams Shadowrocket forScore Nomad Sculpt ToonSquid Bluebeam Revu for iPad AnkiMobile Flashcards Teach Your Monster to Read Endless Paper

Kino for iPhone | Image credits: Apple

iPhone App of the Year : Kino (Lux Optics)

iPad App of the Year : Moises (Moises Systems)

Mac App of the Year : Adobe Lightroom (Adobe)

Apple Visio Pro App of the Year : What If…? An Immersive Story (Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive, and Disney+)

Apple Watch App of the Year : Lumy (Raja V.)

Apple TV App of the Year : F1 TV (Formula One Digital Media Limited)

iPhone Game of the Year : AFK Journey (Farlight Games)

iPad Game of the Year : Squad Busters (Supercell)

Mac Game of the Year : Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Panic)

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey (Puddle)

Apple Arcade Game of the Year : Balatro+ (Playstack)



Cultural Impact Winners



Oko (AYES BV)

(AYES BV) EF Hello (Signum International AG)

(Signum International AG) DailyArt (Zuzanna Stanska)

(Zuzanna Stanska) NYT Games (The New York Times Company)

(The New York Times Company) The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)

If you missed last year's announcement, Apple revealed the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards. A number of 17 exceptional games and apps have been recognized by the App Store Editorial team.

If you're like me and love games regardless of the platform, you're probably up to date with everything new that comes out, especially if you prefer certain genres over others. However, this doesn't apply for the large majority of those who play games on mobile, the so-called "casual gamers" who just want to kill some time while commuting. Thankfully, if you're an iOS user, Apple has just revealed this year's most downloaded games on the App Store in the United States, so if you're wondering what to play next, here are some of the most popular titles according to Apple.