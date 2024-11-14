Apple Arcade to add 15 new games for the holiday season
Gears & Goo | Screenshot credits: Resolution GamesNew games join Apple Arcade on a monthly basis, but it rarely happens that more than a dozen new titles are added to the subscription service in a single month. Just in time for the holiday season, Apple Arcade is adding no less than 15 new titles, including Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, Final Fantasy IV Remake+, Gears & Goo (Apple Vision Pro), and more.
While most of the game will join Apple Arcade next month, some of them won’t be available until early next year. For example, Gears & Goo (Apple Vision Pro), Three Kingdoms Heroes, Final Fantasy+, Trials of Mana+, Rodeo Stampede+, and It’s Literally Just Mowing+ will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers beginning January 9, 2025.
On the other hand, the following titles will be available for download via the App Store on Apple Arcade starting December 5:
- Boggle: Arcade Edition
- PAC-MAN 256+
- Hot Wheels: Race Off+
- Barbie Color Creations+
- Little Cities: Diorama (Apple Vision Pro)
Square Enix’s Final Fantasy IV: The After Years+ game will join Apple Arcade on December 9, so fans of the JRPG series will be able to enjoy one of their favorite titles during the holiday season.
Final Fantasy IV Remake+ | Screenshot credits: Square Enix
For the unaware, Apple Arcade is a family-friendly gaming service available on the App Store. The service requires a $6.99 monthly subscription, but new customers get a free 1-month trial.
Currently, Apple Arcade’s catalog is available to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, and includes over 250 games that are free of ads and in-app purchases.
The most recent games that joined Apple Arcade include titles like NFL Retro Bowl ’25, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Sneaky Sasquatch, and Balatro+.
