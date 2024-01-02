How to get your share of Apple's $25 million Family Sharing settlement
Last month we told you that Apple had settled a suit over its Family Sharing feature for $25 million. At the time, we gave you the information that we had about the settlement, and how much claimants might receive for their share of the settlement. Per 9to5Mac, we now have some updated information that we would like to pass along to you including the amount of money you might get back, and how to file to receive your share of the settlement.
For those who have forgotten, the filing said, "As a result of Apple’s deceptive and misleading practices, Plaintiffs and the Class Members were induced to purchase subscription-based Apps for which Apple receives hefty fees, believing that those Apps could be shared with up to six family members—when in fact they were available only to the single user who set up the subscription." In other words, until 2019 Apple made it seem that Family Sharing was supported by some apps that didn't support it.
If you were misled by Apple's Family Sharing feature, you might qualify for a cut of Apple's $25 million settlement
The lawsuit, known as Walter Peters v. Apple, alleged that "Apple has made millions of dollars in fraudulent sales to individuals who Apple told were receiving up to six copies of an App when they were receiving only one." The settlement of $25 million has already been reduced by $10 million, or 40%, to pay attorney's fees. The remaining $15 million will be split among those who file a legitimate claim. The maximum payout will be $50 per person.
To qualify to receive a cut of the settlement, you must be a U.S. resident. You also must have been enrolled in Apple Family Sharing with at least one other person between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019. And lastly, you must have purchased a subscription to a third-party app via the App Store between the aforementioned dates.
To submit a claim, click on this link which will take you to the Walter Peters v. Apple website, and choose whether you will be submitting your claim online or by mail. Follow the directions on the page. Many eligible iPhone users have already received a letter that includes a Payment ID and PIN on the top of the letter. Those numbers can be used to submit your claim online. If you did not receive such a letter, you can print out the form from the website and mail in your claim.
