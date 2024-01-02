How to get your share of Apple's $25 million Family Sharing settlement





For those who have forgotten, the filing said, "As a result of Apple’s deceptive and misleading practices, Plaintiffs and the Class Members were induced to purchase subscription-based Apps for which Apple receives hefty fees, believing that those Apps could be shared with up to six family members—when in fact they were available only to the single user who set up the subscription." In other words, until 2019 Apple made it seem that Family Sharing was supported by some apps that didn't support it. For those who have forgotten, the filing said, "As a result of Apple’s deceptive and misleading practices, Plaintiffs and the Class Members were induced to purchase subscription-based Apps for which Apple receives hefty fees, believing that those Apps could be shared with up to six family members—when in fact they were available only to the single user who set up the subscription." In other words, until 2019 Apple made it seem that Family Sharing was supported by some apps that didn't support it.









The lawsuit, known as Walter Peters v. Apple, alleged that "Apple has made millions of dollars in fraudulent sales to individuals who Apple told were receiving up to six copies of an App when they were receiving only one." The settlement of $25 million has already been reduced by $10 million, or 40%, to pay attorney's fees. The remaining $15 million will be split among those who file a legitimate claim. The maximum payout will be $50 per person.





To qualify to receive a cut of the settlement, you must be a U.S. resident. You also must have been enrolled in Apple Family Sharing with at least one other person between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019. And lastly, you must have purchased a subscription to a third-party app via the App Store between the aforementioned dates.



