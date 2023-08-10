Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

This is why Apple is having trouble with the micro-LED Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Wearables
1
This is why Apple is having trouble with the micro-LED Apple Watch
About a month ago, we learned from research firm TrendForce that the rumored micro-LED Apple Watch Ultra has been allegedly pushed back to Q1 2026. Now, a new supply-chain report by The Elec gives us a more detailed explanation of the cause of this delay.

What are micro-LED displays?


Unlike LCDs that use LED as backlighting to illuminate a liquid-crystal layer and create an image, Micro-LED panels have miniature LED lights making up each pixel. That means that the light that's being emitted by the screen is produced by the pixels themselves (similarly to OLED panels), which results in increased contrast levels, wider viewing angles, and more colorful images.

Why the micro-LED Apple Watch is delayed


We knew that the overall reason for this delay was cost, thanks to the previous report, but now we know what makes the manufacturing cost so high. It turns out that making such a small micro-LED display does not yield enough good units, as it is hard to get it right on the first try. This means the current process is too unreliable to sustain a steady flow of manufacturing.

LG has bought several micro-LED patents with the hope of tackling and resolving this issue. Faulty displays can be fixed, but if each one has to go through that process the end cost would be too high. Another company called Ultra Display Technology has figured out a way to make the process more reliable thanks to tech described in 14 US patents, and LG has purchased said patents to try and implement the same approach.

Needless to say, we have quite a bit of time to wait until we see an Apple Watch Ultra rocking a micro-LED display. Word on the street is that Apple will first bring the micro-LED display to its high-end wearable and then start including it in its other products like the iPhone, iPad, etc. With these size-relate difficulties, however, this rumored decision might change.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless