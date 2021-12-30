Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

Apple may replace Apple Watch's Digital Crown with an optical sensor

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
Apple may replace Apple Watch's Digital Crown with an optical sensor
A new patent from Apple reveals that the Apple Watch's Digital Crown may soon be replaced with an optical sensor. As reported by Patently Apple, the possible optical sensor will use gestures as a way to control the Apple Watch, thus replacing the current Digital Crown. The optical sensor may also measure heart rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and other biometric data.

The new patent's optical sensor would most likely work similarly to the Apple Watch's Digital Crown. The user may move their finger in front of the optical sensor, and when the sensor detects the user's gesture, the Apple Watch may use it to control the system or change the displayed information.


The possible Apple Watch optical sensor may be configurable to detect the user's gestures at different distances from the sensor. According to the patent, the sensor may be adjusted to detect motion when the user touches it or when the gesture is within a short distance of it.

The new Apple Watch patent is named "Watch with optical sensor for user input" According to Apple, the new Apple Watch patent will use fewer moving parts, thus making the Apple Watch more durable. The more moving parts there are in a device, the more likely it is that these parts could fail at some point or for some reason. Apple's new Apple Watch patent also aims to free up space that could be used to house additional components in the Apple Watch.

Although Apple's "Watch with optical sensor for user input" patent is now a reality, this doesn't mean that Apple will certainly use this technology in a real-life product.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
Review
9.0
$22 Special Visible
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
by Alan Friedman,  0
Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  1
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  8
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
by Martin Filipov,  4
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless