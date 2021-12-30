Apple may replace Apple Watch's Digital Crown with an optical sensor

Apple may replace Apple Watch's Digital Crown with an optical sensor1
The possible Apple Watch optical sensor may be configurable to detect the user's gestures at different distances from the sensor. According to the patent, the sensor may be adjusted to detect motion when the user touches it or when the gesture is within a short distance of it.
The new Apple Watch patent is named "Watch with optical sensor for user input" According to Apple, the new Apple Watch patent will use fewer moving parts, thus making the Apple Watch more durable. The more moving parts there are in a device, the more likely it is that these parts could fail at some point or for some reason. Apple's new Apple Watch patent also aims to free up space that could be used to house additional components in the Apple Watch.
Although Apple's "Watch with optical sensor for user input" patent is now a reality, this doesn't mean that Apple will certainly use this technology in a real-life product.
