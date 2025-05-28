Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Apple may have tested the most powerful MacBook Pro we've never seen

Leaked code suggests Apple flirted with an M3 Ultra-powered MacBook Pro – but something made it kill the dream.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors Laptops
MacBook Pro on a white background.
A new rumor says Apple considered making a MacBook Pro with an M3 Ultra chip.

Currently, Apple's powerful M3 Ultra chip is limited to the Mac Studio, which is not a laptop. However, a new leak is now revealing that the Cupertino tech giant actually tested this almighty processor in the MacBook Pro too.

The information comes from a post on the Chinese social media platform BiliBili, from a user who hasn't had much on the track record just yet. However, they claim to have found code references to unreleased MacBook Pro models (both 14-inch and 16-inch ones) sporting the M3 Ultra chip.

The references were reportedly found in an internal build of iOS 18 running on an iPhone 16 engineering prototype. The tipster claims they found J514d and J516d codenames in a file in the /AppleInternal/Diags/Tests/ folder.

J514 and J516 are the codenames for the 14 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. Those laptops were introduced back in October 2023. Although the information found by the tipster cannot be verified (obviously), the 'd' in the codename could refer to an Ultra chip. Why? Well, for example, the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra carries the J575d codename.

As you know, Apple has not released a MacBook Pro with an Ultra chip, so this is very interesting, if true.


Right now, the M3 Ultra is Apple's strongest Mac chip. Featuring a 32-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, and support for up to 512GB of unified memory, this processor is a beast. And a MacBook Pro with such a chip would have been... well, the master of beasts, don't you think?

However, Apple launched the newest MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processor options back in October. It seems the Cupertino tech giant decided against equipping the MacBook Pro with the Ultra chip. This could be due to a variety of factors, the main one of which is the heating such a chip could produce and its effect on the battery life of a laptop.


Right now, the maxed-out MacBook Pro can sport a 16-core GPU, 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory support. This machine is powerful enough already, but the fact that Apple even considered offering an Ultra-powered MacBook Pro is curious. For one, I would've loved to have been able to play with one, let's put it at that.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless