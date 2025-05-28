Apple may have tested the most powerful MacBook Pro we've never seen
Leaked code suggests Apple flirted with an M3 Ultra-powered MacBook Pro – but something made it kill the dream.
Up Next:
A new rumor says Apple considered making a MacBook Pro with an M3 Ultra chip.
Currently, Apple's powerful M3 Ultra chip is limited to the Mac Studio, which is not a laptop. However, a new leak is now revealing that the Cupertino tech giant actually tested this almighty processor in the MacBook Pro too.
The references were reportedly found in an internal build of iOS 18 running on an iPhone 16 engineering prototype. The tipster claims they found J514d and J516d codenames in a file in the /AppleInternal/Diags/Tests/ folder.
Right now, the M3 Ultra is Apple's strongest Mac chip. Featuring a 32-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, and support for up to 512GB of unified memory, this processor is a beast. And a MacBook Pro with such a chip would have been... well, the master of beasts, don't you think?
Right now, the maxed-out MacBook Pro can sport a 16-core GPU, 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory support. This machine is powerful enough already, but the fact that Apple even considered offering an Ultra-powered MacBook Pro is curious. For one, I would've loved to have been able to play with one, let's put it at that.
Currently, Apple's powerful M3 Ultra chip is limited to the Mac Studio, which is not a laptop. However, a new leak is now revealing that the Cupertino tech giant actually tested this almighty processor in the MacBook Pro too.
The information comes from a post on the Chinese social media platform BiliBili, from a user who hasn't had much on the track record just yet. However, they claim to have found code references to unreleased MacBook Pro models (both 14-inch and 16-inch ones) sporting the M3 Ultra chip.
The references were reportedly found in an internal build of iOS 18 running on an iPhone 16 engineering prototype. The tipster claims they found J514d and J516d codenames in a file in the /AppleInternal/Diags/Tests/ folder.
J514 and J516 are the codenames for the 14 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. Those laptops were introduced back in October 2023. Although the information found by the tipster cannot be verified (obviously), the 'd' in the codename could refer to an Ultra chip. Why? Well, for example, the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra carries the J575d codename.
As you know, Apple has not released a MacBook Pro with an Ultra chip, so this is very interesting, if true.
MacBook Pro M4 vs MacBook Pro M4 Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Right now, the M3 Ultra is Apple's strongest Mac chip. Featuring a 32-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, and support for up to 512GB of unified memory, this processor is a beast. And a MacBook Pro with such a chip would have been... well, the master of beasts, don't you think?
However, Apple launched the newest MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processor options back in October. It seems the Cupertino tech giant decided against equipping the MacBook Pro with the Ultra chip. This could be due to a variety of factors, the main one of which is the heating such a chip could produce and its effect on the battery life of a laptop.
- MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4 (M4 Pro/Max): Which one is right for you?
Right now, the maxed-out MacBook Pro can sport a 16-core GPU, 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory support. This machine is powerful enough already, but the fact that Apple even considered offering an Ultra-powered MacBook Pro is curious. For one, I would've loved to have been able to play with one, let's put it at that.
Things that are NOT allowed: