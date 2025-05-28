Apple may have tested the most powerful MacBook Pro we've never seen

As you know, Apple has not released a MacBook Pro with an Ultra chip, so this is very interesting, if true.







However, Apple launched the newest MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processor options back in October. It seems the Cupertino tech giant decided against equipping the MacBook Pro with the Ultra chip. This could be due to a variety of factors, the main one of which is the heating such a chip could produce and its effect on the battery life of a laptop.







MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4 (M4 Pro/Max): Which one is right for you?