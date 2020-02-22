This Apple Maps feature is better than Google's version of the same thing
Ever since Apple Maps launched in 2012, Apple has been playing catch up with Google Maps. Much of this is due to the navigation app's poor launch; incorrect directions and mislabeled countries and cities were par for the course. And you might recall that after Apple Maps led Australians into the Outback where poisonous snakes and 115-degree temperatures are a fact of life, the police in the country called the app "life-threatening."
Apple Maps' Look Around is much smoother than Google's Street View
So let's say you want to take a walking tour of Times Square from your home in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Open Apple Maps, search for Times Square and tap on the binoculars icon. Expand the card to full-screen and let your fingers do the walking, so to speak. Since Apple uses vehicles with 360-degree cameras to capture the images used for "Look Around," your tour will only allow you to move through the streets. You cannot hop on a sidewalk or go "inside" a store. "Look Around" also labels points of interest in the city that you are virtually walking through.
Apple continues to improve its Maps app city-by-city having updated its navigation in the Big Apple this past September. Instead of relying on third-party mapping services for its information, Apple has had its fleet of vans hit the road sporting cameras and sensors to develop its own in-house maps. In addition to offering improved directions, Apple is looking to improve the UI by adding more accurate representations of nearby lakes and other landmarks.
The Apple Maps launch was such a fiasco that it led CEO Tim Cook to issue an apology. And the executive even suggested that iPhone users turn to Google Maps, Waze, or other third-party apps until Apple Maps was ready for prime time. Perhaps the biggest casualty of the initial release of Apple Maps was Scott Forstall. The company's long-time software chief was removed from the board of directors and left Apple. CEO Tim Cook turned to Jony Ive to design iOS 6. It later turned out that Forstall's departure from the company came about because he refused to add his signature to the apology letter written by Tim Cook.
The main effect of Forstall's departure and Ive's opportunity to design iOS was the removal of the skeuomorphic icon designs (like the old fashioned television set for YouTube). Ive's flatter minimalist designs have remained on iOS since the release of iOS 6.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):