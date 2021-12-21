The original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet hits new all time low of $24

The original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet hits new all time low of $240
Usually, the MagSafe Leather Wallet from Apple goes for hard-to-swallow $59, but its price is currently cut down to just $23.99, which is a grand 59% of that original price! Now, I don’t know about you, but a discount of more than half of a product’s price is an awesome deal in my book.
Grab this awesome deal on the Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet from here:
Of course, there is a newer version of the MagSafe Leather Wallet that supports Apple’s Find My feature, but the ones that are on sale right now will provide you with the same quality and experience at a much, much lower price.
You can use the MagSafe Leather Wallet with either an iPhone 12 model or an iPhone 13 one. As you might be already aware, the tiny wallet attaches to your phone magnetically. It is made with tanned and finished European leather and is shielded to protect your credit cards. You can hold up to 2 or 3 cards inside, depending on their thickness.
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to receive the MagSafe Leather Wallet before Christmas if you order it now, but nonetheless, it is an amazing grab if you’ve been eyeing it down. As already mentioned, it is not often that we see such offers on Apple products, so who knows when the next time will be when we see this one for less than half of its price.