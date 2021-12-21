Notification Center

The original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet hits new all time low of $24

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet hits new all time low of $24
Seeing an Apple product get a massive price cut is almost like witnessing a herd of unicorns, but believe it or not, it does happen every once in a while. This time around, we are talking about the original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet that can attach to the back of your iPhone.

Usually, the MagSafe Leather Wallet from Apple goes for hard-to-swallow $59, but its price is currently cut down to just $23.99, which is a grand 59% of that original price! Now, I don’t know about you, but a discount of more than half of a product’s price is an awesome deal in my book.

Grab this awesome deal on the Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet from here:

Apple - iPhone® Leather Wallet with MagSafe (2020)

$36 off (60%)
$23 99
$59 99
Buy at BestBuy


Of course, there is a newer version of the MagSafe Leather Wallet that supports Apple’s Find My feature, but the ones that are on sale right now will provide you with the same quality and experience at a much, much lower price.

You can use the MagSafe Leather Wallet with either an iPhone 12 model or an iPhone 13 one. As you might be already aware, the tiny wallet attaches to your phone magnetically. It is made with tanned and finished European leather and is shielded to protect your credit cards. You can hold up to 2 or 3 cards inside, depending on their thickness.

If you are a new subscriber, by buying the Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet through this BestBuy deal, you will also get free Apple Music and Apple News+ for 6 months, as well as free Apple TV+ for 3 months.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to receive the MagSafe Leather Wallet before Christmas if you order it now, but nonetheless, it is an amazing grab if you’ve been eyeing it down. As already mentioned, it is not often that we see such offers on Apple products, so who knows when the next time will be when we see this one for less than half of its price.

