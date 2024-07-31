Mind-blowing new Amazon deal slashes an incredible $800 off M2 iPad Pro 11 with 2TB storage

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Can a 2022-released iPad still be considered one of the best tablets in the world in 2024? When its Apple M2 processor makes it objectively more powerful than essentially all the greatest Android tablets out there today, the answer is a clear and resounding yes. And when you can get said fourth-generation iPad Pro 11 at a crazy discount of $800, it's almost impossible to think of a better value proposition right now.

To be perfectly clear, you're not looking at spending $800 on this undeniably eye-catching and decidedly feature-packed 11-inch slate here, but $800 less than usual, which might be one of the most insane discounts we've ever seen offered by a retailer like Amazon on a device like the iPad Pro 11 (2022).

This is a product that used to cost no less than $2,099 back in the day, mind you, so as you can imagine, that ludicrous price point has been substantially marked down a number of times in the past, with discounts getting larger and larger in the last few months as an upgraded 11-incher with Apple M4 power was unveiled in May.

Still, Amazon's latest price cut is totally unprecedented, completely unrivaled, and simply mind-boggling, making it easier and cheaper than ever before to get a top-of-the-line tablet with a whopping two terabytes of internal storage space and standalone 5G connectivity.

Of course, this variant of the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 is still not conventionally affordable, costing more than a new 13-inch iPad Pro... with only 256GB storage and no 5G support. Apart from that forever young Apple M2 chip and all the storage in the world, this bad boy also has a beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it, as well as four crisp and loud speakers, a super-convenient and blazing fast USB-C Thunderbolt port, and excellent battery life.

All of those big strengths and key selling points are highlighted in our in-depth iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) review from, well, 2022, and while a few of them are not quite as impressive today as they were back then, the overall quality of this (deeply discounted) package is simply undeniable.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

