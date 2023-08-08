Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) beast is on sale at a killer price with 5G and a Smart Folio





Even if you're willing to pay full price for these bad boys (which you should obviously not do under any circumstances in 2023), retailers like Best Buy and Amazon can no longer help you as far as most configurations go, either listing them as out of stock (probably for good) or not listing them at all anymore.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Apple Smart Folio Included $408 off (35%) $769 99 $1178 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Space Gray Color, New $70 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





But that's where Woot comes in today, selling a variety of Apple M1-powered iPad Pro models at pretty much unbeatable prices in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Perhaps the most appealing deal available at the time of this writing sees the iPad Pro 11 (2021) drop to only $769.99 with 256GB internal storage space, standalone cellular connectivity, and a handy Smart Folio included.





If you hurry, you can choose between silver and space gray colorways as far as this variant is concerned, and yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer will hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





A 5G-enabled 256GB iPad Pro 11 powerhouse released back in 2021 used to cost a whopping $1,099 all by itself, mind you, while a protective smart folio for this type of device is normally available at $79.





That means that you're currently looking at saving more than 400 bucks compared to how much such a combo would have set you back two years ago, although time obviously always has a major impact on a tablet's price (and that of its accessories).





A much more fitting comparison would be with a 2022-released iPad Pro 11 , which is available on Amazon right now for around 150 bucks more than this with built-in 5G support of its own but only 128 gigs of storage space and no folio included.





The two tablets are really not that different, and if you don't mind an older and slightly slower processor, the 2021 iPad Pro 11 edition is clearly the smarter buy at the moment.