Apple is possibly done with the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter

Eight years and that's it: Apple's adapter that made it possible to hook up your Lightning port iPhone with your wired 3.5mm earbuds could be gone for good.

Per a new MacRumors report, Apple appears to be phasing out its Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. It was originally introduced in 2016 with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This accessory, which allowed users to connect traditional wired headphones through the Lightning port on iPhones lacking a headphone jack, has recently been marked as "sold out" on Apple’s online store in the US and many other regions.

Only a limited number of countries, such as France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, still have stock available, but it’s likely only until existing inventory runs out. A similar discontinuation happened with Apple’s USB-powered SuperDrive (a sleek optical disc drive that supports CDs and DVDs) earlier this year, which became unavailable in the US before being pulled worldwide.

Initially, Apple included the adapter for free with iPhone models like the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, but starting with the iPhone XS, it was no longer bundled in the box. Despite this, Apple continued selling the adapter separately for $9 in the US for nearly eight years.

Now, as the company transitions to USB-C ports across its new devices, the demand for the Lightning adapter has dwindled. The only iPhone models with a Lightning port that are still being sold new are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE, all of which are expected to be discontinued in 2024.

With Apple fully embracing USB-C starting with the iPhone 15 series, the company now offers a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for those who prefer wired audio. Additionally, Apple continues to offer its popular wired EarPods in multiple versions, including USB-C, Lightning, and the traditional 3.5mm plug.

However, many people today just use wireless earbuds or headphones, like the AirPods Max.
