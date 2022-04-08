Apple leaks a 35W dual USB-C charger and then takes it back

Apple accidentally leaked a support document today that was briefly posted on its website. Spotted by 9to5Mac , the document released the news that Apple is working on a new 35W Dual Port USB-C Power Adapter. It isn't known when Apple plans on releasing this accessory, but the support document makes it clear that it does indeed exist.





The charger possibly uses GaN (gallium nitride) technology although it is not mentioned in the support document. This technology is known for generating less heat which means that manufacturers can squeeze components together without the fear of causing a fire. This could lead to smaller charging accessories. Last year, Digitimes reported that Apple was working on GaN chargers with UBC-C ports.





GaN chargers are available and are smaller and faster than the USB-C chargers that Apple sells for the iPhone. Typical of Apple, the support document makes a point out of noting that the charger will come sans a USB-C cable. The document was quickly removed not long after being posted. Last month, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that "Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design.





The document said, "Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device."





With 35W of power, the device would be able to charge two iPhone units simultaneously, an iPhone and an Apple Watch, or other combinations of Apple devices. For proof, put on your Mr. Wizard hat. The fastest speed that an iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge at is 27W so with 35W, you can fast charge the top-of-the-line iPhone model and fast charge the Apple Watch which can perform that task at 5W.





Apple has yet to release a dual port charger. Thus, this leak is history in the making. And by the way, the accessory will also support USB-C Power Delivery technology.