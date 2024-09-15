Apple is reportedly developing a kid-friendly watch with plastic casing

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Apple is reportedly developing a new version of its Apple Watch SE, potentially using a plastic casing to make it more affordable and appealing to a younger audience. This move comes at a time when schools are increasingly restricting smartphone use, and Apple is positioning its smartwatch as a suitable alternative for children.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the plastic Apple Watch SE remains in development despite not being unveiled at the recent Apple event. While the company is facing challenges in transitioning from aluminum to plastic due to cost and quality concerns, the project is still moving forward, possibly for a release next year.

Considering the current Apple Watch SE 2 model uses a chip from 2022, an upgrade is certainly anticipated in that area. Thus, the new SE is also expected to feature a faster processor, addressing the current model's slower performance compared to newer devices.

The decision to use plastic aligns with Apple's strategy to make the SE watch more affordable and kid-friendly. Using a cheaper material could potentially lower the price, making it a more attractive option for parents. Additionally, the plastic casing could be more durable and withstand the wear and tear associated with active children.



Gurman further states that Apple's manufacturing teams are working diligently to overcome the challenges associated with the transition to plastic. Apple's experience in developing high-quality products and resolving manufacturing issues precedes them, so it's expected that they'll be able to address any concerns and deliver a well-crafted device.

This move to a plastic model will undoubtedly expand Apple's smartwatch lineup to cater to a wider range of consumers. I can definitely see a more affordable Apple Watch SE attracting budget-conscious buyers and parents seeking a connected device for their kids.

While there's no official release date yet, the prospect of a plastic Apple Watch SE is certainly generating interest. It remains to be seen how Apple will balance affordability with quality and features in this new model. If successful, this could mark a significant step in making Apple Watches more accessible to a more diverse audience, including those that may be trying to dip their toes into Apple waters for the first time.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

