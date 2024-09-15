Apple is reportedly developing a kid-friendly watch with plastic casing

The decision to use plastic aligns with Apple's strategy to make the SE watch more affordable and kid-friendly. Using a cheaper material could potentially lower the price, making it a more attractive option for parents. Additionally, the plastic casing could be more durable and withstand the wear and tear associated with active children.





This move to a plastic model will undoubtedly expand Apple's smartwatch lineup to cater to a wider range of consumers. I can definitely see a more affordable Apple Watch SE attracting budget-conscious buyers and parents seeking a connected device for their kids.



While there's no official release date yet, the prospect of a plastic Apple Watch SE is certainly generating interest. It remains to be seen how Apple will balance affordability with quality and features in this new model. If successful, this could mark a significant step in making Apple Watches more accessible to a more diverse audience, including those that may be trying to dip their toes into Apple waters for the first time.

Gurman further states that Apple's manufacturing teams are working diligently to overcome the challenges associated with the transition to plastic. Apple's experience in developing high-quality products and resolving manufacturing issues precedes them, so it's expected that they'll be able to address any concerns and deliver a well-crafted device.