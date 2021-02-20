Apple's iPhone XS enters bargain territory in limited-time new deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Naturally, it's quite hard to recommend picking the 2018-released 5.8-inch handset over its significantly more powerful successors... unless you can get a fully functional, fully unlocked iPhone XS for under 350 bucks.





That's precisely what Woot is offering today (and today only), charging as little as $334.99 for a grade A refurbished XS with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 90-day warranty included. If you hurry, you can choose from space gray, gold, and silver models, all three of which are obviously compatible with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, no questions asked.





In case you're wondering, "grade A" condition means these deeply discounted devices may present "minimal cosmetic damage", which you probably won't even notice when holding your new old iPhone XS at "arm's length." Apart from that, you should know the handset's battery is guaranteed to work at "minimum 80% capacity", while a "full diagnostic test" is used to ensure "like-new functionality" for the ultra-affordable smartphones as a whole.





By the way, Apple naturally doesn't sell the A12 Bionic-powered oldie anymore, but Best Buy, for instance, still does, charging an insane $1,260 for a Verizon-locked 512GB variant. Meanwhile, a number of third-party Amazon vendors are always ready to hook you up with a "renewed" unit at around the same price as Woot, but the latter e-tailer is as reliable as they come. After all, Amazon itself owns Woot, and you can even get free "standard" shipping (by March 3) if you're a Prime member.





As far as the iPhone XS is concerned, it pretty much goes without saying that you won't find a better screen, faster processor, or a more capable imaging system at a similar price.



