Apple's iPhone XS enters bargain territory in limited-time new deal
That's precisely what Woot is offering today (and today only), charging as little as $334.99 for a grade A refurbished XS with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 90-day warranty included. If you hurry, you can choose from space gray, gold, and silver models, all three of which are obviously compatible with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, no questions asked.
By the way, Apple naturally doesn't sell the A12 Bionic-powered oldie anymore, but Best Buy, for instance, still does, charging an insane $1,260 for a Verizon-locked 512GB variant. Meanwhile, a number of third-party Amazon vendors are always ready to hook you up with a "renewed" unit at around the same price as Woot, but the latter e-tailer is as reliable as they come. After all, Amazon itself owns Woot, and you can even get free "standard" shipping (by March 3) if you're a Prime member.
As far as the iPhone XS is concerned, it pretty much goes without saying that you won't find a better screen, faster processor, or a more capable imaging system at a similar price.