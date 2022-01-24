Apple to use Chinese BOE displays in flagship iPhone 15 models





What is LTPO?

LTPO is a fancy acronym for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, and it describes the materials used to manufacture the display panel and its little pixels. Up until the LTPO tech became available, phones and other gadgets all used LTPS technology. That’s another acronym - Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon, and as you can see, the difference is tiny.





Without getting too technical, we can try to explain what one word in an abbreviation can do for a smartphone display. The old LTPS tech needs additional hardware to switch its refresh rate, and phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro can only switch between 60Hz and 120Hz.



Pros and cons of LTPO displays

The obvious benefit of running a smartphone screen at 1Hz refresh rate is battery life. Although OLED screens are energy efficient by design, it takes power to switch on and off each pixel, even when the image is not changing.



With LTPO, smart algorithms can detect a static image and lower the refresh rate down to 1Hz to save battery. When you start scrolling or the image changes, the display can very quickly go up to 120Hz for the smoothest possible experience.



There’s only one big drawback to this technology and it is its price. In the past, LTPO and IGZO displays required bigger pixels to operate and the resulting resolution wasn’t top of the crops but not that’s been sorted out and the manufacturing costs remain the sole concern.



