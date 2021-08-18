Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Apple

Police got his iPhone but couldn't crack it: Polish opposition member thanks Apple

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Polish opposition lawyer thanks Apple for strong encryption amid corruption case
While the iPhone still fell victim of the Pegasus spyware, it's still a rather secure device for those who are not using unauthorized tools to crack it, as one Polish opposition lawyer recently learned.

Currently practicing as a billionaire Leszek Czarnecki defender, the former member of the opposition party Roman Giertych got briefly detained together with a client last October by the local anti-corruption task force over supposed money laundering crimes. He, and his iPhone, of course.

Giertych, a former leader of the rightwing League of Polish Families party, is currently defending said local billionaire who is a frequent government critic and who in turn is accusing financial authorities in corruption. 

While we don't have a horse in this race, Giertych's subsequent tweet certainly caught our (and AppleInsider's) attention, as he is specifically thanking Apple's cryptography team for making it so hard for the police to break in and obtain evidence from his iPhone.

Here is my iPhone, taken on 10/15/2020 and returned to me today after the final decision of SA in Warsaw. The prosecutor's office and the CBA experts tried unsuccessfully to break his security. My clients and friends from the opposition text messages are safe. Thanks to the Apple Crypto team.

The device was just returned to him after the police snatched it on 15.10.2020, presumably trying to crack the encryption ever since. Here's the original tweet, and props to the government for not unleashing Pegasus on his unsuspecting iPhone as many others have been tempted to.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here's how T-Mobile will make you switch from Sprint: free 5G phones and plan discounts
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Here's how T-Mobile will make you switch from Sprint: free 5G phones and plan discounts
Android Auto for phone screens officially retiring, to be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Android Auto for phone screens officially retiring, to be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode
We just got the biggest iPhone 14 Pro Max periscope zoom camera hint
by Daniel Petrov,  1
We just got the biggest iPhone 14 Pro Max periscope zoom camera hint
Apple Pay dominates US mobile wallet transaction market for 2020, study finds
by Iskra Petrova,  6
Apple Pay dominates US mobile wallet transaction market for 2020, study finds
Apple abuses popular keyboard for the blind out of existence
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
Apple abuses popular keyboard for the blind out of existence
Apple CSAM scanning tech: German parliament sends Tim Cook a letter opposing it
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple CSAM scanning tech: German parliament sends Tim Cook a letter opposing it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless