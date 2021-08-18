Police got his iPhone but couldn't crack it: Polish opposition member thanks Apple





Currently practicing as a billionaire Leszek Czarnecki defender, the former member of the opposition party Roman Giertych got briefly detained together with a client last October by the local anti-corruption task force over supposed money laundering crimes. He, and his iPhone, of course.





Giertych, a former leader of the rightwing League of Polish Families party, is currently defending said local billionaire who is a frequent government critic and who in turn is accusing financial authorities in corruption.





While we don't have a horse in this race, Giertych's subsequent tweet certainly caught our (and AppleInsider 's) attention, as he is specifically thanking Apple's cryptography team for making it so hard for the police to break in and obtain evidence from his iPhone.









The device was just returned to him after the police snatched it on 15.10.2020, presumably trying to crack the encryption ever since. Here's the original tweet, and props to the government for not unleashing Pegasus on his unsuspecting iPhone as many others have been tempted to.





