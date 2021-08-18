Police got his iPhone but couldn't crack it: Polish opposition member thanks Apple

Police got his iPhone but couldn't crack it: Polish opposition member thanks Apple0
Currently practicing as a billionaire Leszek Czarnecki defender, the former member of the opposition party Roman Giertych got briefly detained together with a client last October by the local anti-corruption task force over supposed money laundering crimes. He, and his iPhone, of course.
While we don't have a horse in this race, Giertych's subsequent tweet certainly caught our (and AppleInsider's) attention, as he is specifically thanking Apple's cryptography team for making it so hard for the police to break in and obtain evidence from his iPhone.
Here is my iPhone, taken on 10/15/2020 and returned to me today after the final decision of SA in Warsaw. The prosecutor's office and the CBA experts tried unsuccessfully to break his security. My clients and friends from the opposition text messages are safe. Thanks to the Apple Crypto team.
The device was just returned to him after the police snatched it on 15.10.2020, presumably trying to crack the encryption ever since. Here's the original tweet, and props to the government for not unleashing Pegasus on his unsuspecting iPhone as many others have been tempted to.
Oto mój I-Phone zabrany 15.10.2020 i zwrócony mi dzisiaj po ostatecznej decyzji SA w W-wie.— Roman Giertych (@GiertychRoman) August 17, 2021
Prokuratura i biegli CBA próbowali bezskutecznie złamać jego zabezpieczenia. SMS-y moich klientów i przyjaciół z opozycji są bezpieczne. Podziękowania dla zespołu kryptologów Apple. pic.twitter.com/5IW6DGJwZa