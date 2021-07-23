It's the biggest surveillance scandal of our times, check your iPhone for the Pegasus hack

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Daniel Petrov
When a whistleblower like Edward Snowden tweets "Stop what you're doing and read this. This leak is going to be the story of the year," we ought to listen. You might've already heard about the Pegasus spyware privacy debacle considering that it didn't leave even Apple's privacy pride and joy, the iPhone, unscathed. 

"If 10 prime ministers, 3 presidents, and a king," begins one tweet about the surveillance scandal, aren't safe from the Israeli spyware that was only supposed to be used by law enforcement, what's left for a member of the general public who is someone's enemy, right? 

Well, Amnesty International has just released a way for them to try and determine whether Pegasus has been already installed on their phone. Given that even iPhones aren't protected by the nastiest, zero-click form of Pegasus installation, this is a rather timely tool.

How to check if you have the Pegasus spyware installed on your iPhone


Why the iPhone? Well, the ability of the tool to detect the spyware on Android is somewhat limited, Amnesty International admits, and you can only check for compromised app installations or text messages and such. Here's what you need to do to probe your iPhone for Pegasus software remnants:

  1. Do an encrypted backup of your iPhone via iTunes or from Finder in more recent MacOS versions.
  2. Follow Amnesty's Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) installation instructions.
  3. Run MVT on the encrypted backup moved to these locations:

    Windows: in %USERPROFILE%\Apple\MobileSync\ or %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming\Apple Computer\MobileSync\
    Mac OS: ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/

As you can see, the operation for finding if your iPhone has been Pegasus-compromised isn't very easy, but then again the NSO Group's software is pretty sneaky and powerful. Still, if you follow the Amnesty International's guidelines you should be able to get a pretty good overview of the state of your iPhone's security and privacy nonetheless.

