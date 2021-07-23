It's the biggest surveillance scandal of our times, check your iPhone for the Pegasus hack

It's the biggest surveillance scandal of our times, check your iPhone for the Pegasus hack1
When a whistleblower like Edward Snowden tweets "Stop what you're doing and read this. This leak is going to be the story of the year," we ought to listen. You might've already heard about the Pegasus spyware privacy debacle considering that it didn't leave even Apple's privacy pride and joy, the iPhone, unscathed.
Well, Amnesty International has just released a way for them to try and determine whether Pegasus has been already installed on their phone. Given that even iPhones aren't protected by the nastiest, zero-click form of Pegasus installation, this is a rather timely tool.
How to check if you have the Pegasus spyware installed on your iPhone
- Do an encrypted backup of your iPhone via iTunes or from Finder in more recent MacOS versions.
- Follow Amnesty's Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) installation instructions.
- Run MVT on the encrypted backup moved to these locations:
Windows: in %USERPROFILE%\Apple\MobileSync\ or %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming\Apple Computer\MobileSync\
Mac OS: ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/
As you can see, the operation for finding if your iPhone has been Pegasus-compromised isn't very easy, but then again the NSO Group's software is pretty sneaky and powerful. Still, if you follow the Amnesty International's guidelines you should be able to get a pretty good overview of the state of your iPhone's security and privacy nonetheless.