Apple's in-house 5G modem could debut on the 2023 iPhone series

Apple Silicon iPhone modem to be manufactured by TSMC

An all-screen iPhone could be the first with Apple's in-house 5G modem

Apple purchased Intel’s smartphone modem business in mid-2019 in a deal valued at $1 billion . The move was part of Apple’s long-term plans to create its own 5G iPhone modem, and now a report has revealed when it could be launched.Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O´Malley have revealed in a research note (via) that Apple’s in-house 5G iPhone modem is anticipated to make its debut inside the 2023 iPhone series.As revealed in legal documents dating back to 2019, Apple has committed to using Qualcomm modems until at least 2022. Beyond that there’s no guarantee, so the introduction of a custom 5G modem in 2023 would be perfect timing.The first Apple Silicon modem is expected to support both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, which is no surprise considering the fact that the same support is offered as standard on the current-gen iPhone 12 series.As with all other Apple-designed chips, one or several third-party companies will handle production. The research note shared today suggests Apple is aiming to work with long-time partner TSMC.The introduction of a custom-made 5G iPhone modem could coincide with a major iPhone redesign. Specifically, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed earlier this month that Apple was planning an all-screen iPhone for release in late 2023.An 8-inch foldable iPhone is rumored to be on the cards for 2023 too, although this product could be canceled.