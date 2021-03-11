Apple's in-house 5G modem could debut on the 2023 iPhone series
Apple Silicon iPhone modem to be manufactured by TSMC
Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O´Malley have revealed in a research note (via MacRumors) that Apple’s in-house 5G iPhone modem is anticipated to make its debut inside the 2023 iPhone series.
The first Apple Silicon modem is expected to support both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, which is no surprise considering the fact that the same support is offered as standard on the current-gen iPhone 12 series.
As with all other Apple-designed chips, one or several third-party companies will handle production. The research note shared today suggests Apple is aiming to work with long-time partner TSMC.
An all-screen iPhone could be the first with Apple's in-house 5G modem
The introduction of a custom-made 5G iPhone modem could coincide with a major iPhone redesign. Specifically, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed earlier this month that Apple was planning an all-screen iPhone for release in late 2023.
An 8-inch foldable iPhone is rumored to be on the cards for 2023 too, although this product could be canceled.