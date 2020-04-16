T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Polls

Would you buy a tiny screen handset like the new iPhone SE in 2020?

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 16, 2020, 9:20 AM
Would you buy a tiny screen handset like the new iPhone SE in 2020?
In the world of 6"-7" smartphone displays, one has to wonder what happened with those compact, powerful small phones that you could easily operate with one hand, and went unnoticed in your pocket or purse. 

Hey, what about the Pixel 4a or the iPhone 11 Pro, and even the new Galaxy S20 you say? OK, we stand corrected. There are, in fact, plenty of compact phones when you look around, at every specs and price point. 

It is, however, the new "all-screen" and "bezel-less" design that allow a phone like the Galaxy S20 to fit its 6.2" panel in a tall and narrow body that is a sincerely good tradeoff between screen size and manageability.

The Pixel 4a, however, and iPhone 11 Pro, both not that much larger than the new iPhone SE, come with 5.8" displays. Just three years ago they would be considered borderline huge panels, and are now outliers in a world awash in 6"+ phone screens.

The iPhone SE 2020 edition, however, comes with a 4.7" display due to the enormous for the year 2020 standards top and bottom bezels. While we get that Apple tried to use as much parts from the iPhone 8 as possible to issue its cheapest ever iPhone and still have some hefty margin left, that screen diagonal is very small for today's standards. 

With the iPhone SE, Apple aims to also expand the market share of its iOS subscription and streaming departments, yet there is not much media you can comfortably consume on a 4.7" display to begin with. This is why we wanted to ask you whether, in 2020, when we read and watch and communicate mostly on our phone screens, you'd be willing to buy one with a 4.7" display.

Would you buy а handset with a tiny display like the new iPhone SE in 2020?

Vote View Result

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless