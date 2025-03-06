GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense

Apple 5G iPhone
A computer-generated image of a phone's insides, with the C1 chip visible.
iPhone 16e's C1 modem. | Image Credit - Apple

One of the best parts about Apple's brand new and budget-friendly iPhone 16e is its battery life, and a large reason for that is the company's first ever in-house C1 modem, responsible for all the cellular connectivity of the phone.

Apple states that its new mid-range handset has the best battery life on a 6.1-inch iPhone, and we confirmed that during the battery tests in our iPhone 16e review. The phone received an estimated battery life of just over 6 hours, which is about 20 minutes more than the iPhone 15 and 20 minutes less than the iPhone 16.

But there is one major omission in the iPhone 16—it lacks support for mmWave 5G, which is the highest and fastest band of 5G connectivity. Of course, most users wouldn't really notice this, as it is a feature that's still quite niche. After all, mmWave 5G is yet to be fully implemented by carriers.

Now, a a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tells us what the technical explanation behind Apple's decision might be.

What is mmWave 5G?



Since it is a feature that is still not that essential for most, it's easy to forget what mmWave 5G actually does, so let's do a quick refresher.

  • Sub-6GHz 5G – This is the most popular kind of 5G technology that offers a good balance between speed and range. It operates at a further distance and even through barriers such as walls and buildings. Sub-6GHz 5G is also the type of 5G connectivity that Apple’s C1 modem is compatible with.
  • mmWave 5G – This is the highest speed version of a 5G network, offering multi-gigabit speeds. However, it has very short range and is easily jammed by obstacles, which is why it is great only in very specific areas, like stadiums and airports. Apple skipped mmWave 5G support in its first-generation modem to prioritize battery life over ultra-fast speeds in this first iteration of its modem.

Why doesn’t the Apple C1 modem support mmWave 5G?


It turns out that designing a mobile modem is a bigger hurdle for Apple to overcome than developing something like the M-series chips for its Macs. Unlike a standard processor, a modem must work across multiple mobile network standards, frequencies, and carriers worldwide, while also remaining power-efficient. The C1 modem does this for sub-6GHz 5G, but not for mmWave.

Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the main reason why Apple did not include mmWave support in its first-generation modem is the power consumption. He says that it is not so difficult to enable mmWave functionality, but making it stable and energy efficient is still a major challenge. So, in this first iteration of its modem, Apple has focused on battery life rather than on speed.

Kuo also revealed information about the chip manufacturing process of the C1 modem. While processors and GPUs continue to use smaller and more advanced nodes like 3nm for enhanced performance, modems do not gain as much from this transition. Instead, Apple used the 4/5nm process for the baseband (main processing unit); 7nm process for transceivers (components that send and receive signals); 55nm process for power management.

Recommended Stories

A more sophisticated Apple modem is coming


The anticipated successor of the C1 modem is already under development and is expected to begin mass production in the following year. According to Kuo, the new modem will reduce power consumption even further and increase data transfer speeds. It will also support mmWave 5G. 

To achieve mmWave compatibility, Apple is reportedly using a 28nm process for mmWave transceivers and front-end components. Obviously, 28nm is much larger than Apple’s usual chip designs, but it is common for wireless components, as they don’t require cutting-edge efficiency improvements like CPUs do.

What this means for iPhone users



Apple achieved a milestone with the creation of the C1 modem, and the benefits are already visible. But future generations of this chip are where the excitement really is, as there is potential for much better power efficiency and maybe even unique features tied in to iOS.

For now, the lack of mmWave is barely an inconveniece though, and it shouldn't be a deal breaker if you are considering the iPhone 16e.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless