The iPhone 16 MagSafe wireless may not be faster than its wired charging speed

iPhone 16 owners realized that the wired charging is now slower than the wireless.

When Apple announced the iPhone 16 series, it mentioned that its MagSafe wireless charging tech is now much faster, bumped from 15 watts to 25 watts speed. Since Apple didn't mention any increase in wired charging speeds, there was an awkward moment where futureowners realized that the wired charging is now slower than the wireless.





Apple still sells its good old 20 watts chargers, saying that they are compatible with all the iPhone 16 models. Granted, Apple has never been a charging speed champion as this title is usually reserved for the Chinese phones which now can top up with speeds north of 100 watts, but shipping a phone that charges slower with a cable than wirelessly would've been a whole different level of wrong.











Except that maybe it didn't. The iPhone 16 models have popped up in the database of China's regulatory Quality Certification Centre, and their certification documents show that all have been tested at up to 15V voltage and 3A amperage.





iPhone 16 , the iPhone 16 Plus, the That would mean that the, thePlus, the iPhone 16 Pro , and the iPhone 16 Pro Max all support up to 45 watts USB-C port charging speed, but, needless to say, such speeds may have been limited by Apple, or not sustainable for a prolonged period of time.





THIS IS VERY GOOD NEWS

All the iPhone 16 series has up to 45W wired charging! According to the CQC https://t.co/nlRIvrBib5pic.twitter.com/8cUnGDsLMI — ShrimpApplePro ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) September 12, 2024







iPhone 16 charging may have been credible all along, and it all depends on how long can the handset sustain higher charging speeds. Apple doesn't provide official charging speed specs, as they are never anything to brag with compared to the competition. For comparison, we tested the iPhone 15 series' unofficial charging speeds, and the Pro Max topped out at a 26W maximum. It turns out that the rumors which predicted fastercharging may have been credible all along, and it all depends on how long can the handset sustain higher charging speeds. Apple doesn't provide official charging speed specs, as they are never anything to brag with compared to the competition.



In fact, iPhones are collectively the slowest charging phones out there, each in its respective price category, and Apple still has the traditional "u p to 50% charge in around 30 minutes18 with 20W adapter or higher paired with USB‑C charging cable " blurb in its iPhone 16 specs listing.





