The iPhone 15 Pro Max back is cheaper to replace than Z Fold 5's display: Apple lowers repair costs

iPhone 15 Pro





iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max display and back glass replacement price





Apple's toughened Ceramic Shield glass has been protecting its handset displays since the iPhone 12 series. The so-called "Shield" is just a fancy naming for a substrate that is more resistant to drops and scratches than what we have on, say, the iPhone 11. Apple says it is up to 4x more drop-resistant, and subsequent drop tests proved that it is, indeed, tougher to break.





Apple has now added a new titanium frame and designed the iPhone 15 Pro line that the back glass can be replaced independently. Previously, repair shops had to strip the iPhone components down to its shell to replace nearly the whole body of the phone when the glass back got cracked, or use special lasers to peel off the covering.





In any case, the new frame design lowers the back panel replacement price by the whopping 65%, from $549 to just $199 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max as you can see from the comparison table below. One will no longer have to pay for a simple cracked iPhone back more than for its OLED screen replacement, hooray!







iPhone 15 Pro Max glass back is now even lower than the $499 foldable display replacement price for the Z Fold 5 costs just $129 to swap. The price to repair theglass back is now even lower than the $499 foldable display replacement price for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ! Shocking, we know, but as recently as the iPhone 14 Pro Max that wasn't the case. That one's glass rear still costs $549 to replace, higher than a friggin 7.6-inch foldable phone display! For another comparison, the front 120Hz screen of thecosts just $129 to swap.

Apple's repair and replacement costs without warranty or AppleCare subscription have always been quite... extraordinary, but thankfully that era is over, as you can see from the timeline of Apple's iPhone repair costs below.





