The iPhone 15 preorders are live with free iPhone 15 Pro at carriers!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple opened the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro preorders at 8AM Eastern, and T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T are back to deep phone discounts. With a premium plan, of course. Apple also has good iPhone 15 preorder deals that will see it cut up to $800 with a trade at its own store, while Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others are targeting their audience, too.
Where to preorder the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the best price
- $1000 off at T-Mobile or AT&T with a trade
- Free iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon
- $1000 off at Best Buy with a carrier trade
- $250 off at Target with port-in of new line
How to preorder the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 preorder start: 5AM PT / 8AM ET
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro can be preordered on Friday, September 15, as usual, at 8AM Eastern Time. There were some rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be released a few weeks after the others over periscope camera component yield in the supply chain, but that isn't the case, you can preorder the iPhone 15 Pro Max right now.
Those who wish to preorder the iPhone 15, as well as the Plus and the smaller Pro, will be able to do so on September 15 at 5AM Pacific, and get them shipped a week or so after for delivery on Friday, September 22.
That's when Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile will launch the iPhone 15 in stores and online as well, complete with all deals carried over from the preorder period, so you might want to be ready with any new lines and trade-in upgrades or carrier switch plans to take advantage.
Where can I find the cheapest iPhone 15?
You can get a free iPhone 15 Pro at T-Mobile (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. In addition, you can get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible device.
T-Mobile doesn't offer an iPhone 15 BOGO deal, but it's pretty close, since you can get any iPhone 15 series and get $700 off the second one when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.
Things that are NOT allowed: