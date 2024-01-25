Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad

iOS Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad
The iPhone 15 family of ultra-high-end (and ultra-popular) handsets might already be four months old, but Apple's advertising efforts are going as strong as always, possibly aiming to overshadow the newer Samsung Galaxy S24 series and OnePlus 12 super-flagship.

That's obviously no easy mission given the very effective publicity campaigns of those two companies as well, but as always, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to know its strengths extremely well, highlighting two incredibly important selling points of the iPhone 15 series in two excellent commercials uploaded to YouTube in the last couple of days.

iPhone 15: save up to $620 via trade-in credit at Apple

Get the fantastic iPhone 15 straight from the source and save up to $620 with a trade-in. Your minimum trade-in credit amounts to $30. Don't miss out.
$620 off (78%) Trade-in
$179
$799
Buy at Apple

iPhone 15 Plus: up to $620 off with a trade-in at Apple

Looking for the bigger-sized iPhone 15 model? In that case, we suggest you consider the iPhone 15 Plus. The Apple store offers $620 off as a trade-in credit on a new iPhone 15 Plus.
$620 off (69%) Trade-in
$279
$899
Buy at Apple

Hot on the heels of a humorous clip focused on the stellar battery life of the 15 Plus model, an equally entertaining 30-second spot is today exemplifying the robust construction of the "vanilla" iPhone 15 variant in a... somewhat bizarre way, at least for global audiences.

Of course, Apple's signature "Ceramic Shield" protects the screens of all four members of the iPhone 15 family, which is naturally a more impressive engineering feat when you consider the non-Pro devices in particular. This material has long been marketed as "tougher than any smartphone glass", and according to Apple, that will prove evident whenever you might face your next bird strike. Wait, what?!
 
Video Thumbnail

We know, we know, that feels like a weird setting for an ad that's in no way related to or influenced by Alfred Hitchcock's classic thrillers, but apparently, it's fairly common for Australians to be attacked by certain types of birds when riding their bikes or generally minding their own business in the relatively close vicinity of their nests.

Interestingly, that means what we're looking at here is a very region-specific commercial, which is not exactly a very common occurrence, especially if you also consider its obvious production value. Apple is clearly sparing no expense these days when it comes to advertising its best products around the world, and the return on investment is undoubtedly satisfying, both in terms of sales numbers and brand awareness.

As for the realism of this "Swoop" ad embedded above, let's just say we strongly advise you to put a case and screen protector on your iPhone 15 even if you don't live in an area with angry birds constantly out to get you.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the moment
The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the moment
Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon
The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
Meta launches much stricter message setting for teens on Facebook and Instagram
Meta launches much stricter message setting for teens on Facebook and Instagram
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless