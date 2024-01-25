Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad

iPhone 15





That's obviously no easy mission given the very effective publicity campaigns of those two companies as well, but as always, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to know its strengths extremely well, highlighting two incredibly important selling points of the iPhone 15 series in two excellent commercials uploaded to YouTube in the last couple of days.

Hot on the heels of a humorous clip focused on the iPhone 15 Hot on the heels of a humorous clip focused on the stellar battery life of the 15 Plus model , an equally entertaining 30-second spot is today exemplifying the robust construction of the "vanilla"variant in a... somewhat bizarre way, at least for global audiences.





Of course, Apple's signature "Ceramic Shield" protects the screens of all four members of the iPhone 15 family, which is naturally a more impressive engineering feat when you consider the non-Pro devices in particular. This material has long been marketed as "tougher than any smartphone glass", and according to Apple, that will prove evident whenever you might face your next bird strike. Wait, what?!





We know, we know, that feels like a weird setting for an ad that's in no way related to or influenced by Alfred Hitchcock's classic thrillers, but apparently, it's fairly common for Australians to be attacked by certain types of birds when riding their bikes or generally minding their own business in the relatively close vicinity of their nests.





Interestingly, that means what we're looking at here is a very region-specific commercial, which is not exactly a very common occurrence, especially if you also consider its obvious production value. Apple is clearly sparing no expense these days when it comes to advertising its best products around the world, and the return on investment is undoubtedly satisfying, both in terms of sales numbers and brand awareness.



