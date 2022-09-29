 Apple probably changed the iPhone 14 Max name to iPhone 14 Plus at the last minute - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Apple probably changed the iPhone 14 Max name to iPhone 14 Plus at the last minute

iOS Apple
1
Apple probably changed the iPhone 14 Max name to iPhone 14 Plus at the last minute
Have you ever wondered how inaccurate Apple-related leaks are born and spread like wildfire in anticipation of an official iPhone, iPad, or Watch announcement? 

While some rumors (especially those reported months or even years ahead of time) simply have no foundation in reality, emerging from the imagination of shady "tipsters" and self-proclaimed leakers with no track record to speak of, others seem to inexplicably fall through after gaining unofficial "confirmation" from multiple reliable sources.

The latter scenario definitely applies to the so-called iPhone 14 Max, which was widely referenced by that name for months until just a few days before the iPhone 14 Plus eventually saw daylight. Hilariously (at least in retrospect), the very first "Plus" whispers were labelled as questionable.

But as it turns out, all those insiders who expected Apple's non-Pro 6.7-inch handset to carry the Max moniker may not have been completely wrong. That's because the Cupertino-based tech giant almost certainly revised its branding plans in the eleventh hour.


That's at least what two different iPhone 14 Max mentions discovered on two different webpages appear to strongly suggest. Yes, Apple is carelessly listing the iPhone 14 Plus by its presumably "original" name on a Euro-centric conformity portal and as the title of a support image showcasing the device in all its color options.

While relatively minor, these slip-ups have yet to be corrected at the time of this writing, proving (or at least suggesting) that the vast majority of leakers were right all along about the naming scheme of the entire iPhone 14 family.

What we obviously don't know and we're unlikely to ever find out is if Apple decided to make this undoubtedly last-minute change precisely to compromise leaks and leakers or if something else (no idea what) led to the revision.

Either way, the handset formerly known as iPhone 14 Max doesn't seem to be selling very well, so if this was exclusively a marketing move, it surely hasn't paid off... yet.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless