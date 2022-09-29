Apple probably changed the iPhone 14 Max name to iPhone 14 Plus at the last minute





While some rumors (especially those reported months or even years ahead of time) simply have no foundation in reality, emerging from the imagination of shady "tipsters" and self-proclaimed leakers with no track record to speak of, others seem to inexplicably fall through after gaining unofficial "confirmation" from multiple reliable sources.









But as it turns out, all those insiders who expected Apple 's non-Pro 6.7-inch handset to carry the Max moniker may not have been completely wrong. That's because the Cupertino-based tech giant almost certainly revised its branding plans in the eleventh hour.













While relatively minor, these slip-ups have yet to be corrected at the time of this writing, proving (or at least suggesting) that the vast majority of leakers were right all along about the naming scheme of the entire iPhone 14 family.





What we obviously don't know and we're unlikely to ever find out is if Apple decided to make this undoubtedly last-minute change precisely to compromise leaks and leakers or if something else (no idea what) led to the revision.





Either way, the handset formerly known as iPhone 14 Max doesn't seem to be selling very well , so if this was exclusively a marketing move, it surely hasn't paid off... yet.





Have you ever wondered how inaccurate Apple-related leaks are born and spread like wildfire in anticipation of an official iPhone, iPad, or Watch announcement?