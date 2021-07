Here's why Apple is killing the iPhone mini line in the crib

Why? Well, the latest iPhone sales statistics from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners scored by 9to5Mac bode ill for a few expected iPhone models, and a surprising one.





In June of last year, as you can see from the chart below, Apple's iPhone 11 was selling like gangbusters, becoming its most popular iPhone in a very short time and keeping this crown as late as March of this year.









This June, however, it is replaced by the way more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max as the most popular Apple handset which would bode well for the company's revenue numbers in the second quarter.





What's the least popular Apple iPhone? You guessed it, the iPhone 12 mini barely cracked the 5% sales barrier in June, and was performing even worse than that in the spring.





It's not hard to deduce from these unimpressive numbers why has Apple decided to kill the iPhone mini line after just its second edition on the market - nobody wants pricey small phones anymore, at least not ones whose battery barely lasts till tea time.

Have you heard the news? Apple is nixing the iPhone mini line before it had the chance to blow three candles from its birthday cake. Rumor has it that there will still be an iPhone 13 mini , complete with the Apple A15 processor, the iPhone 12 Pro camera , and maybe even a larger battery but after that it's the electronics graveyard for the iPhone mini line.