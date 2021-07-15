Here's why Apple is killing the iPhone mini line in the crib





Why? Well, the latest iPhone sales statistics from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners scored by 9to5Mac bode ill for a few expected iPhone models, and a surprising one.













This June, however, it is replaced by the way more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max as the most popular Apple handset which would bode well for the company's revenue numbers in the second quarter.





What's the least popular Apple iPhone? You guessed it, the iPhone 12 mini barely cracked the 5% sales barrier in June, and was performing even worse than that in the spring.





It's not hard to deduce from these unimpressive numbers why has Apple decided to kill the iPhone mini line after just its second edition on the market - nobody wants pricey small phones anymore, at least not ones whose battery barely lasts till tea time.